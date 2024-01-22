Late surge sees Iceland eliminate Croatia
Facing a must-win match against Iceland in the LANXESS arena in Cologne, Croatia dropped their level in the second half, enabling their opponents to run away with a 35:30 win on the third match day of Men’s EHF EURO 2024 main round group I.
It is the first time Iceland have beaten Croatia in an EHF EURO final tournament, but both sides are now out of contention for a place in the semi-finals.
Our defence was the key especially in the second half, when they did not score for a few minutes and we were able to break away. Their backcourt players could not score or pass properly and in that situation, it is easier when you are a goalkeeper. We were physically ready, mentally also, and I think that it showed on the court.
We can't be happy about our performance and the result, of course. We fought for 60 minutes but obviously, this was not enough. Our offence was way too slow to surprise them. In the second half, we lost too many balls, we missed too many shots and they could score three or four in a row. It's tough, but I think our second half was pretty bad.