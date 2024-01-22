EURO24M

Late surge sees Iceland eliminate Croatia

20221106 AH 3577 2
EHF / Adrian Costeiu
22 January 2024, 17:10

Facing a must-win match against Iceland in the LANXESS arena in Cologne, Croatia dropped their level in the second half, enabling their opponents to run away with a 35:30 win on the third match day of Men’s EHF EURO 2024 main round group I. 

It is the first time Iceland have beaten Croatia in an EHF EURO final tournament, but both sides are now out of contention for a place in the semi-finals.

GROUP I

Croatia vs Iceland 30:35  (18:16)

  • a 6:0 unanswered run between the 46th and the 55th minutes was the pivotal moment of the match, bringing Iceland their second win at the EHF EURO 2024
  • Croatia have lost their third match in a row in the main round, their second longest losing streak in history at the EHF EURO, and are out of contention for a place in the semi-finals
  • back after missing the previous two matches, Croatia centre back Domagoj Duvnjak scored four goals, becoming the second best scorer for his country at the EHF EURO, with 158 goals, 30 less than leader Ivan Cupic
  • wings Bjarki Mar Elisson (eight goals) and Odinn Thor Rikhardsson (six goals) were Iceland’s top scorers, combining for 14 goals in the match, 10 of which came in the second half
  • Iceland’s goalkeeper, Björgvin Pall Gustavsson, who saved 12 shots for a 35 per cent saving efficiency – and scored an empty net goal – was named the Grundfos Player of the Match, sponsored by Grundfos

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Croatia Vs Iceland AR56945 AH Quote
Our defence was the key especially in the second half, when they did not score for a few minutes and we were able to break away. Their backcourt players could not score or pass properly and in that situation, it is easier when you are a goalkeeper. We were physically ready, mentally also, and I think that it showed on the court.
Björgvin Pall Gustavsson
Goalkeeper, Iceland

Run-and-gun style suits Iceland better than Croatia

A shoot-out in a fast-paced match does not necessarily help Croatia, as Goran Perkovac’s side is not built for such matches, especially against a physical team like Iceland. This is exactly what Iceland thought in the first half, when they were down two goals after 30 minutes, 16:18, preparing for another 30 minutes of running and gunning.

Down two players – Ýmir Gíslason, who was sent off, and influential centre back Gisli Kristjansson, who hobbled away after scoring his third goal – Iceland forced their way to their maiden win in the main round. Their defence limited Croatia to only 12 goals in the second half, and they converted eight of their nine fast breaks.

The return to victory comes after a long wait which was clearly frustrating a side with huge potential. Iceland can now eye a top-10 finish to the EHF EURO 2024.

Photos © Kolektiff Images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Croatia Vs Iceland UH20039 UH Quote
We can't be happy about our performance and the result, of course. We fought for 60 minutes but obviously, this was not enough. Our offence was way too slow to surprise them. In the second half, we lost too many balls, we missed too many shots and they could score three or four in a row. It's tough, but I think our second half was pretty bad.
Zvonimir Srna
Left back, Croatia
EURO24M Croatia Vs Iceland AR56366 AH
kolektiff
EURO24M Croatia Vs Iceland UH14742 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M Croatia Vs Iceland UH14334 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M Croatia Vs Iceland UH14366 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M Croatia Vs Iceland UH14154 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M Croatia Vs Iceland UH14953 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M Croatia Vs Iceland UH14977 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M Croatia Vs Iceland UH15160 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M Croatia Vs Iceland UH15502 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M Croatia Vs Iceland UH15551 UH
kolektiff
EURO24M Croatia Vs Iceland UH20039 UH
Previous Article Post-match flash quotes: main round group I, 22 January

Latest news

More News