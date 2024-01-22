Late surge sees Iceland eliminate Croatia

Run-and-gun style suits Iceland better than Croatia

A shoot-out in a fast-paced match does not necessarily help Croatia, as Goran Perkovac’s side is not built for such matches, especially against a physical team like Iceland. This is exactly what Iceland thought in the first half, when they were down two goals after 30 minutes, 16:18, preparing for another 30 minutes of running and gunning.

Down two players – Ýmir Gíslason, who was sent off, and influential centre back Gisli Kristjansson, who hobbled away after scoring his third goal – Iceland forced their way to their maiden win in the main round. Their defence limited Croatia to only 12 goals in the second half, and they converted eight of their nine fast breaks.

The return to victory comes after a long wait which was clearly frustrating a side with huge potential. Iceland can now eye a top-10 finish to the EHF EURO 2024.

Photos © Kolektiff Images