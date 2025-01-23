Battle for the top spots heats up in round 11

In group A of the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25, the only unbeaten team in the competition, Metz Handball, travel to Croatia to defend their positive record. FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria seek to bounce back from a defeat as they face CS Gloria 2018 BN. Krim Mercator Ljubljana and CSM Bucuresti are also eyeing crucial wins, taking on Storhamar Handball Elite and Nykøbing Falster Håndboldklub, respectively.

The Match of the Week heads to Györ, where the teams with the largest number of wins in the history of the EHF Champions League Women, Györi Audi ETO KC and Buducnost, face off in group B.