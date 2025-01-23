Battle for the top spots heats up in round 11
In group A of the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25, the only unbeaten team in the competition, Metz Handball, travel to Croatia to defend their positive record. FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria seek to bounce back from a defeat as they face CS Gloria 2018 BN. Krim Mercator Ljubljana and CSM Bucuresti are also eyeing crucial wins, taking on Storhamar Handball Elite and Nykøbing Falster Håndboldklub, respectively.
The Match of the Week heads to Györ, where the teams with the largest number of wins in the history of the EHF Champions League Women, Györi Audi ETO KC and Buducnost, face off in group B.
We expect a difficult match against one of the strongest teams in this Champions League season. FTC have a team with experienced players in this competition, but I trust our team to fight and give everything for a good match for our fans.
Their attack is characteristic because in attack they play as if they were in defence. They go directly and vertically to the defender and if you don't adapt in time to that strong pressure in one-on-one play, we will have problems like all other teams.
We still have a small chance to pass this group phase. Therefore, two points is mandatory to keep this chance alive. Everyone on and around the team knows it is a really difficult task to win against CSM Bucuresti. Our chance is the fantastic home field and our magnificent spectators that can lift us up to the clouds. Let us do all we can do together to see what the clouds look like today.
It was very balanced the last time we met Krim and in general we played a very good game. Unfortunately we lost. The match against Krim on Sunday will be very important for us in the fight for the play-offs. The same goes for them, so I think this will be an even, fun and very tough fight.
Even after such falls we have to pick ourselves up and if we succeed, it will make us even stronger. I think we have the most problems throughout the season in attack. We are still somehow putting together a defence, sometimes better, sometimes worse. But in attack we have a hard time scoring goals, we make a lot of mistakes, we lose balls. I believe we can pull ourselves together.
We know that they have a good team with good players and the last time we played against them it was a draw. So I think it will be an exciting game where we really need to work hard together. We are looking forward to the next game against Buducnost!
This will be a very tough game. Györ have a large number of amazing players. We earned a point in Podgorica against such a powerful opponent, and we have to believe that we can perform well in Hungary too. We need to keep believing in what we’re doing. When we have energy and discipline, we play very well.
This weekend at home, we expect a big match with a lot of duels and fights in the opposing team. The team has recovered a lot of players that they were missing. It is on a great dynamic with a big result in Esbjerg and they arrive here in great shape. We will have to counter.
We have to change our performance in all areas since the last match. First of all, our spirit and our attitude. We have to play much better handball and we have to fight to win the match. We play at home and we have to show that. Also, we have to respect our supporters and fight for them.
It is immensely important that we get a win. This group is very close, and if we want to battle for a spot in the top two, we have to take the win home with us this weekend.