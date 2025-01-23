Battle for the top spots heats up in round 11

EHF / Danijela Vekić & Adrian Costeiu
23 January 2025, 11:00

In group A of the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25, the only unbeaten team in the competition, Metz Handball, travel to Croatia to defend their positive record. FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria seek to bounce back from a defeat as they face CS Gloria 2018 BN. Krim Mercator Ljubljana and CSM Bucuresti are also eyeing crucial wins, taking on Storhamar Handball Elite and Nykøbing Falster Håndboldklub, respectively.

The Match of the Week heads to Györ, where the teams with the largest number of wins in the history of the EHF Champions League Women, Györi Audi ETO KC and Buducnost, face off in group B.

GROUP A

CS Gloria 2018 (BN) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)
Saturday 25 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • FTC are looking to get back on the winning track following their 26:23 defeat against Metz Handball and to further strengthen their second place in the group, worth a direct quarter-final spot
  • Gloria, who are in their second season in the EHF Champions League Women, have had a challenging campaign and only took three wins, all at home; they are currently sixth in the group, barely holding onto a place leading to the play-offs
  • FTC claimed a victory in their first meeting this season, winning 32:28 despite Gloria’s Seynabou Rodríguez scoring seven goals
  • Gloria's Renata De Arruda is still among the top goalkeepers of the competition, saving 74 times at 30.58 per cent save efficiency; Laura Glauser follows closely, saving 72 times for FTC at 33.49 per cent efficiency
  • if FTC win, it will be their 130th win in the EHF Champions League Women’s history; they are currently 42 goals shy of their 7,000th goal

(Full Time) HC Podravka Vegeta CS Gloria 2018 BN (62)
We expect a difficult match against one of the strongest teams in this Champions League season. FTC have a team with experienced players in this competition, but I trust our team to fight and give everything for a good match for our fans.
Florentin Pera
Head coach, CS Gloria 2018 BN

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Metz Handball (FRA)
Saturday 25 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Podravka are still riding high with a six-game unbeaten streak, sitting in third place with 11 points
  • their last defeat came against Metz Handball in round 4, as the French side grabbed a 35:31 win
  • Metz are the only unbeaten team in the competition, having nine straight wins while boasting the best attack in group A — 297 goals scored in 10 games
  • Podravka’s line player Mia Brkic, who joined from Metz in 2024, faces her former team in a battle of familiar faces
  • line player Sarah Bouktit and left wing Chloé Valentini are still Metz's driving force, netting 63 and 58 times so far, respectively, putting them among the top five scorers of the competition
  • this will be only the fourth time these two teams meet — all three previous encounters were won by the French team

20250123 CLW Rd11 Preview Obrvan Quote
Their attack is characteristic because in attack they play as if they were in defence. They go directly and vertically to the defender and if you don't adapt in time to that strong pressure in one-on-one play, we will have problems like all other teams.
Ivica Obrvan
Head coach, HC Podravka Vegeta

Nykøbing Falster Håndboldklub (DEN) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 
Sunday 26 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • CSM arrive with renewed confidence after a dominant 36:23 win over Krim, ending a four-game losing streak
  • despite taking four points in their last five games, Nykøbing remain at the bottom of the group
  • the reverse fixture saw CSM narrowly edge Nykøbing 27:26 after a hard-fought comeback
  • Nykøbing have the least efficient defence in the competition, conceding 295 goals in total
  • CSM's centre back Elizabeth Omoregie is the competition's second-best scorer with 70 goals; Sofie Bardrum leads the way for Nykøbing with 38 goals, while Mona Obadili scored four less (34 goals)
  • Nykøbing hold one win against CSM in their three previous encounters — 25:22 in the EHF Champions League Women group phase in 2017

20241116 NFH CS Gloria 2018 BN 026 2
We still have a small chance to pass this group phase. Therefore, two points is mandatory to keep this chance alive. Everyone on and around the team knows it is a really difficult task to win against CSM Bucuresti. Our chance is the fantastic home field and our magnificent spectators that can lift us up to the clouds. Let us do all we can do together to see what the clouds look like today.
Jakob Larsen
Head coach, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO)
Sunday 26 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Storhamar are now tied with Gloria on six points in the standings, both in the fight for the last play-off spot in this group
  • their opponents, Krim, are only two points up, and the winner of this game could shake up the standings
  • the Norwegian team ended their three-game losing streak by sharing spoils with Nykøbing in the last round, while Krim are struggling with six consecutive losses
  • Ana Gros is still Krim's main force, netting 56 goals this season
  • Krim won 25:23 in their first duel this season with a better second half performance, in what was their first-ever encounter

FOL 5117
It was very balanced the last time we met Krim and in general we played a very good game. Unfortunately we lost. The match against Krim on Sunday will be very important for us in the fight for the play-offs. The same goes for them, so I think this will be an even, fun and very tough fight.
Kenneth Gabrielsen
Head coach, Storhamar Handball Elite
18012025 CSMBUCURESTI KRIMMERCATORLJUBLJANA (55)
Even after such falls we have to pick ourselves up and if we succeed, it will make us even stronger. I think we have the most problems throughout the season in attack. We are still somehow putting together a defence, sometimes better, sometimes worse. But in attack we have a hard time scoring goals, we make a lot of mistakes, we lose balls. I believe we can pull ourselves together.
Ana Gros
Right back, Krim Mercator Ljubljana

GROUP B

MOTW: Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Buducnost (MNE)
Saturday, 25 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Györ have a three-point lead in the group, while Buducnost are last, on three points, locked in a head-to-head battle against Rapid Bucuresti, who are on five points
  • the Hungarian side’s right back Dione Housheer is fifth in the standings with 57 goals, three more than Buducnost’s right back Jelena Vukcevic, who is the eighth-best scorer this season
  • the two sides are the teams with the largest number of wins in the history of the EHF Champions League Women – 228 for Györ and 161 for Buducnost
  • no other team has scored fewer goals this season than Buducnost (235), with Györ having 68 more
  • Györ won 22 of the 30 meetings between the two sides, while Buducnost’s last victory came in February 2016

20241109 Eto Rapid 28 Celebrate
We know that they have a good team with good players and the last time we played against them it was a draw. So I think it will be an exciting game where we really need to work hard together. We are looking forward to the next game against Buducnost!
Bo van Wetering
Left wing, Györi Audi ETO KC
20250123 CLW Rd11 Preview Monti Quote
This will be a very tough game. Györ have a large number of amazing players. We earned a point in Podgorica against such a powerful opponent, and we have to believe that we can perform well in Hungary too. We need to keep believing in what we’re doing. When we have energy and discipline, we play very well.
Clara Monti Danielsson
Line player, Buducnost

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs HB Ludwigsburg (GER)
Saturday, 25 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • with a three-match unbeaten streak, Ludwigsburg are now fifth in the standings, but have a five-point deficit behind Brest, who are fourth
  • Ludwigsburg’s goalkeeper Johanna Bundsen has by far the largest number of saves this season, 129, 26 more than any other goalkeeper
  • Brest have the joint best attack in the competition, 328 goals, the same as Odense, while Ludwigsburg are in the middle of the pack with 290 goals scored; however, Brest have a bigger efficiency, 71.9 per cent, with the German champions having the lowest, 57.3 per cent
  • Brest have already ensured safe passage to the next phase, but are still locked in the battle for the top two spots, which lead to the quarter-finals, only two points behind Odense
  • five of the seven mutual meetings, including the first one this season (33:26) have been won by Brest, including all on the French side’s home court

20250123 CLW Rd11 Preview Tervel Quote
This weekend at home, we expect a big match with a lot of duels and fights in the opposing team. The team has recovered a lot of players that they were missing. It is on a great dynamic with a big result in Esbjerg and they arrive here in great shape. We will have to counter.
Raphaëlle Tervel
Head coach, Brest Bretagne Handball

Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)
Sunday, 26 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • in the last two matches, Rapid have beaten the record for their largest defeats in the European premium competition: 33:21 loss against Brest and 42:25 defeat against Odense
  • the Romanian side have lost their last eight matches on the trot, being in the middle of their longest drought in the competition
  • Esbjerg’s Henny Reistad is still the top scorer of the competition, having scored 87 goals in the 10 matches played
  • the Danish side are unbeaten in the last 17 matches played in all competitions, with their last loss coming in October 2024, against Odense in the Danish league
  • a win for Esbjerg would see them leapfrog domestic rivals Odense, in a tough three-way battle for a spot in the quarter-finals with only three matches to go

190125 Rapid Odense 554
We have to change our performance in all areas since the last match. First of all, our spirit and our attitude. We have to play much better handball and we have to fight to win the match. We play at home and we have to show that. Also, we have to respect our supporters and fight for them.
David Ginesta Montes
Head coach, Rapid Bucuresti
20250112 Team Esbjerg HB Ludwigsburg 11 Iversen
It is immensely important that we get a win. This group is very close, and if we want to battle for a spot in the top two, we have to take the win home with us this weekend.
Rikke Iversen
Line player, Team Esbjerg
20250112 Team Esbjerg HB Ludwigsburg 25 Reistad

Photos © Aniko Kovacs (main), nhcfoto.dk (in-text)

