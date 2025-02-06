Everything to play for in crunch battles in round 12

The EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 heads into a new thrilling round with key battles shaping the standings ahead of the final clashes.

FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria and Metz Handball have already secured quarter-final tickets, but Krim Mercator Ljubljana, CS Gloria 2018 BN, Storhamar Handball Elite and Nykøbing Falster Håndbold are still fighting for a place in the play-offs. Meanwhile, CSM Bucuresti and HC Podravka Vegeta go head-to-head in a tight race in the Match of the Week for third place in the group.

In group B, the battle for the quarter-final spots is tight, as Team Esbjerg and Odense Håndbold are aiming to win and improve their chances, with leaders Györ are already close to clinching their place.