Everything to play for in crunch battles in round 12

EHF / Danijela Vekić & Adrian Costeiu
06 February 2025, 11:00

The EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 heads into a new thrilling round with key battles shaping the standings ahead of the final clashes. 

FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria and Metz Handball have already secured quarter-final tickets, but Krim Mercator Ljubljana, CS Gloria 2018 BN, Storhamar Handball Elite and Nykøbing Falster Håndbold are still fighting for a place in the play-offs. Meanwhile, CSM Bucuresti and HC Podravka Vegeta go head-to-head in a tight race in the Match of the Week for third place in the group.

In group B, the battle for the quarter-final spots is tight, as Team Esbjerg and Odense Håndbold are aiming to win and improve their chances, with leaders Györ are already close to clinching their place.

GROUP A

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR)
Saturday 8 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • FTC already secured one of the top two positions leading directly to the quarter-finals; they are currently second with 18 points, three behind Metz
  • Storhamar are still in a position to get to the play-offs with eight points, but their spot is not secured yet
  • their first clash this season, which was also their first-ever duel, went FTC's way with the Hungarian side winning 27:21 — Angela Malestein scored seven for FTC, Kristin Venn six for Storhamar
  • FTC's Daria Dimitrieva and Storhamar's Anniken Obaidli are their sides’ top scorers with 56 and 53 goals scored, respectively
  • the Hungarian side returned to a winning path by beating CS Gloria 2018 BN, following their round 10 defeat against Metz; Storhamar claimed their third win in a season against Krim and are now on a two-game unbeaten streak
  • FTC are only 16 goals shy from their 7,000th EHF Champions League Women goal — only the fourth club to reach that milestone

Kenneth Gabrielsen
It will be a tough away game. They are a team that performs well at home. FTC have performed solidly in this year's Champions League and have great opportunities to reach the EHF FINAL4. We had a good performance the last time we met them at home, but we are still a long way off. They have many players with great qualities, so we must be able to stand up in the duel, both in defence and attack.
Kenneth Gabrielsen
Head coach, Storhamar Handball Elite

Metz Handball (FRA) vs Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN)
Saturday 8 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Metz are still the only unbeaten team in the competition, riding high on a 10-game winning streak — they only have a draw at the start against Storhamar
  • the French team boast the best attack in group A — 325 goals scored in 11 games, or 29.54 goals per game on average; the Danish side is the least effective with 293 goals, or 26.63 goals on average
  • Nykøbing fought hard in the last round against CSM, but were left empty-handed and at the bottom of the group, despite taking four points in the previous five games
  • Nykøbing's fourth goal in the game will be their 600th goal in the EHF Champions League Women in their only second playing season
  • line player Sarah Bouktit is still Metz's driving force, netting 68 times so far and is currently the competition's third top scorer; Sofie Bardrum leads the way for Nykøbing with 41 goals
  • in their first-ever encounter earlier this season, Metz won narrowly by 28:27

20250206 CLW Rd12 Preview Mayonnade Quote
It's another home game for us, and a very important one in many ways because we want to stay unbeaten, because we're aiming to finish top of the group against a team that gave us plenty of trouble in the first leg, full of very good players. It promises to be another complicated match for us at home.
Emmanuel Mayonnade
Head coach, Metz Handball
20250602 CLW Rd12 Preview Hogdahl Quote
I think our chances are good. We have shown that we can play closely with the best teams, and on a good day also beat them. If we set a good defensive line so that we can run with them, then I think we can give them a good game. Of course it will be difficult away from home, but I really feel we have the opportunity to score points on Saturday.
Moa Högdahl
Right back, Nykøbing Falster Håndbold

Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU)
Saturday 8 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Krim are in the danger zone following their seven consecutive losses, now sitting in sixth place with eight points, the last one leading to the play-offs
  • their opponents Gloria are just two points behind and could shake up the standings ahead of the last two crucial rounds
  • Krim are holding an advantage after winning in the first encounter in Bistrita back in September 2024, 35:30
  • Krim and Gloria have nearly identical stats, with both scoring 302 goals, but Krim conceding 320 compared to Gloria’s 316
  • while Krim rely on their top scorer Ana Gros (63 goals) and Tamara Horacek (43 goals), Danila So Delgado (55 goals) and goalkeeper Renata De Arruda (85 saves at 30.8 per cent save efficiency) have stolen the spotlight at Gloria

20250206 CLW Rd12 Preview Martin Quote
After a few weeks, we can see some positive changes in the team. We’ve had some tough games, but we’re noticing improvements. Not only in the games, but also in the training sessions. We still don't have any points, but the team's face is different.
Ambros Martin
Head coach, Krim Mercator Ljubjlana
Florentin Pera
We are very aware of the importance and difficulty of the match in Ljubljana. Krim are a strong team with very good players and experience in the Champions League. Also, Krim have their peculiarities and we must take them into account. Like any team, they have strengths and weaknesses. We will have to be focused and motivated to erase their strengths and profit from their weaknesses.
Florentin Pera
Head coach, CS Gloria 2018 BN

MOTW: CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)
Sunday 9 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • CSM and Podravka are fighting for third place in the group — the Romanian side currently claims it with 12 points, while the Croatian team is only one point behind
  • Podravka's six-game unbeaten streak came to an end in the last round after losing to Metz (28:26); CSM are on a two-game winning run as they found a way to end their negative streak
  • in Koprivnica in round 3, CSM snatched a 29:28 win only in the closing moments of the game, with EHF Champions League all-time top scorer Cristina Neagu netting six times
  • while CSM boast a more efficient attack — 319 goals compared to 295 — Podravka dominate on the defensive end
  • both sides have great goalkeepers — CSM's Gabriela Moreschi has 85 saves at 32.08 per cent save efficiency, while Podravka's Lucija Bešen stopped 96 attempts at 31.27 per cent

20250206 CLW Rd12 Preview Obrvan Quote
I want us to play a good match without any burden. What will keep us alive and in the game is certainly the energy, commitment, running and fighting spirit that we had in almost all previous matches.
Ivica Obrvan
Head coach, HC Podravka Vegeta
20250126 NFH CSM Bucuresti 001 1750

GROUP B

Buducnost (MNE) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN)
Saturday, 8 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • only one point behind Esbjerg, currently sitting in third place in the standings, Odense are locked in a battle for a quarter-finals berth, while Buducnost have the lowest number of points won by any side, three, after 11 matches
  • the Danish side has won five of the last six matches, but have three away wins on the trot
  • Buducnost have scored the lowest number of goals between the participating teams this season, 256, 29 less than any other side in the competition
  • Odense’s goalkeepers have saved the lowest number of shots so far, 94, 24 less than Buducnost until now
  • the two sides have met seven times, with Odense taking four wins, but only one of the three matches played in Podgorica has been won by the Danish side

20250206 CLW Rd12 Preview Attingre Quote
Odense are an excellent team, with players from Denmark and Norway; they are strong in all positions. Our focus is on our game and giving our best with the goal of securing a point, which would mean a lot in the fight for a place in the play-offs. We were close to them in the first game in Denmark, and we believe we can do better in front of our fans.
Armelle Attingré
Goalkeeper, Buducnost

HB Ludwigsburg (GER) vs Rapid Bucuresti (ROU)
Sunday, 9 February, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Ludwigsburg have already ensured a place in the play-offs and will aim to extend their unbeaten streak to five matches against Rapid
  • the German champions would get close to their largest unbeaten run in history, six matches, set between February and October 2023
  • the Romanian side are on a nine-match losing streak, their largest in history, having also conceded the largest number of goals so far, 361
  • Ludwigsburg’s goalkeeper Johanna Bundsen has the largest number of saves in the competition, 146, a whopping 41 more than any other goalkeeper this season
  • in the first match between the two sides this season, Ludwigsburg delivered a clear 37:29 win in Bucharest

David Ginesta Montes
The match against Ludwigsburg will be very important for us. We are going there with ambition and we want the two points, as they would be crucial for qualifying for the next phase of the Champions League. The most important thing is to be solid in defence, find easy goals on the fast break and avoid losing the ball in attack.
David Ginesta Montes
Head coach, Rapid Bucuresti

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)
Sunday, 9 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Esbjerg are on a seven-match unbeaten streak and winning this match would mean that Brest have no chance of securing a quarter-final berth
  • the French side is currently in fourth place in the standings, three points behind Esbjerg, and have lost four of the last five matches
  • Esbjerg’s left back Henny Reistad needs only five goals to become the first player to hit the 100-goal mark this season, currently being at 95 goals
  • Brest have the best attack in the competition, with 364 goals, 41 more than Esbjerg, but have conceded 43 goals more than the Danish side
  • Esbjerg have won only twice in the seven matches against Brest, but in the first meeting between the two clubs this season, the French side took a narrow 33:32 win

Tervel
It is an exciting match coming up. With the Metz match a few days later, these are two big matches, two matches we want to play. These are the best games of the season. They are both very similar, even if the stakes are not the same. We are going to concentrate on the Esbjerg game first, so that we can play the best possible match there, with Reistad one of the biggest assets in Sunday's match, and one that we are going to have to get to grips with.
Raphaëlle Tervel
Head coach, Brest Bretagne Handball
26012025 Rapid Esbjerg 674

Photos © Sabin Malisevschi (main & in-text), Nykøbing Falster Håndbold - NFH (in-text)

