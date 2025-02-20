Last round to decide play-offs and quarter-finals picture

The last round of the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 group phase takes place at the end of the week. While Metz Handball and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria have already secured direct quarter-final spots in group A, the race for the remaining play-off places is still wide open. Storhamar Handball Elite and CS Gloria 2018 BN will battle to keep their European dreams alive, facing tough challenges against Metz Handball and CSM Bucuresti. In the Match of the Week, Krim Mercator Ljubljana and HC Podravka Vegeta meet in a clash for fourth place.

In group B, Buducnost and Rapid Bucuresti are locked into a head-to-head battle for the last play-offs spot, while Team Esbjerg need to win by two goals or more at home against Györi Audi ETO KC to decide the winner of the group.