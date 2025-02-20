Last round to decide play-offs and quarter-finals picture

EHF / Danijela Vekić & Adrian Costeiu
20 February 2025, 11:00

The last round of the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 group phase takes place at the end of the week. While Metz Handball and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria have already secured direct quarter-final spots in group A, the race for the remaining play-off places is still wide open. Storhamar Handball Elite and CS Gloria 2018 BN will battle to keep their European dreams alive, facing tough challenges against Metz Handball and CSM Bucuresti. In the Match of the Week, Krim Mercator Ljubljana and HC Podravka Vegeta meet in a clash for fourth place.

In group B, Buducnost and Rapid Bucuresti are locked into a head-to-head battle for the last play-offs spot, while Team Esbjerg need to win by two goals or more at home against Györi Audi ETO KC to decide the winner of the group.

GROUP A

Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)
Saturday 22 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • FTC already clinched second place in the group and a direct quarter-final spot, while Nykøbing are out of contention and will play their last European game of the season
  • their first match in the season went FTC's way with a convincing 31:22 win
  • the Hungarian side suffered only two defeats this season — both from Metz Handball; on the other hand, Nykøbing celebrated only one win, against Gloria in round 8
  • Nykøbing are the second-least effective defence of the competition, conceding 384 goals, while their opponents have one of the best defensive performances, with 324 goals conceded
  • Daria Dmitrieva is still FTC's top scorer of the season with 62 goals, while Andrea Lekic brought her overall tally to 1,070 with 38 goals scored in 2024/25; line player Sofie Bardrum netted 55 times for the Danish side

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU)
Saturday 22 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the all-Romanian duel where everything is at stake for Gloria — a win against CSM and Storhamar's defeat against Metz would see them in the play-offs; CSM already secured the third spot
  • Gloria's interim coach Marius Novanc has a tough task as the team is on a four-game losing streak, while CSM won all four of their recent games in Europe's top-flight
  • Gloria won the first duel at the start of the season (30:26), but in the meantime have lost their mutual encounter in the Romanian league (33:30) — the rematch will take place just a week after their EHF Champions League clash
  • crucial in the top-flight win was goalkeeper Renata De Arruda, who is still among the best goalkeepers in the competition, saving 104 times at 30 per cent save efficiency
  • the competition's second-best top scorer with 85 goals is CSM's Elizabeth Omoregie, while Cristina Neagu continues to write history as the competition’s all-time top scorer — her tally now stands at 1,207 goals

178A5666
We are facing a very important match against a strong team that we managed to defeat in the first round of this group stage. CSM Bucuresti have quality players, experience and a competitive spirit that cannot be underestimated. As for us, we are in a period of transformation, we are in a moment in which we are working to find our identity and rebuild our team cohesion. It’s not an easy process, we know our problems and we strive to solve them step by step.
Marius Novanc
Head coach, CS Gloria 2018 BN

Metz Handball (FRA) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR)
Saturday 22 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Metz kept their unbeaten status, now with 12 wins in a row; despite Storhamar losing their last two games, they do hold a surprising draw with Metz in round 1 (29:29)
  • the French side can play with ease, already securing first place and a quarter-final ticket; Storhamar have the upper hand to grab the last spot for the play-offs — a win or a draw will see them through, but even a defeat would bring them there if Gloria lose to CSM
  • Storhamar's main force is centre back Anniken Obaidli with 66 goals, seven of which she scored against Metz; on the other side, line player Sarah Bouktit netted 84 times for the French team
  • Metz are boasting the best attack of the group, netting 389 times or 29.92 goals per game on average
  • this will be Storhamar's 30th game in the EHF Champions League Women

FOL 6693
It's a match against the team that won the group, it's a difficult away game. We played evenly against them the last time and got one point, the only point they have lost in the group stage. We have to focus on what we do best, then I think it will be a high-tempo match from the start.
Mia Solberg Svele
Centre back, Storhamar Handball Elite

MOTW: Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)
Saturday 22 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the battle for the fourth place in the group — Podravka need a win, while Krim will seal the fourth spot with a win or a draw
  • Krim won the first clash in Croatia in round 1 by a single goal, 24:23, with five goals each from Tamara Mavsar and Grace Zaadi
  • after seven consecutive losses, Krim are now on a two-game unbeaten streak following a win against Gloria and a draw with Nykøbing; Podravka Vegeta are on a three-game losing streak, but were defeated by no more than two goals
  • right back Ana Gros netted 74 times this season and leads the Slovenian side, while centre back Matea Pletikosic is the best Podravka player with 62 goals; Podravka's Lucija Bešen is the third-best goalkeeper of the competition with 110 saves at 30.3 per cent save efficiency
  • this will be the 14th time these two sides meet in the EHF Champions League Women — Krim won eight duels

20250214 NFH RK Krim Mercator Ljubljana 017 2396
Podravka Vegeta are in good shape. They seem hungry for success. We know them well and we know what to expect. It is up to us to prepare well. We try to make the most of every day. The opponents are coming to our hall, to our house, so it's important how we step on the court. Saturday's match is not a 'to be or not to be' game, but it's still very important for the rest of the season.
Jovanka Radicevic
Right wing, Krim Mercator Ljubljana
(Full Time) HC Podravka Vegeta Metz Handball (32)
We know the team, as they know us. We will try to exploit their weaknesses and provide the best possible game, as in all the matches so far. It will be a difficult match, but I believe in my team that in the last match of the group stage we will provide the best game so far.
Lucija Bešen
Goalkeeper, HC Podravka Vegeta
20250214 NFH RK Krim Mercator Ljubljana 017 3049

GROUP B

HB Ludwigsburg (GER) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN)
Sunday, 23 February, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both sides have confirmed their places in the standings, with Odense fixed on the third place, while Ludwigsburg finish fifth, irrespective of the results in the last round
  • Odense have the second-best attack in the competition with 394 goals and have the best shooting efficiency, converting 72.6 per cent of their shots
  • Jakob Vestergaard, Ludwigsburg’s coach, who has led the German side in the past two seasons, has been announced as Odense’s new coach from the next season
  • Ludwigsburg’s goalkeeper Johanna Bundsen has the largest number of saves in the competition (171) adding 10 goals this season
  • Norwegian goalkeeper Katrine Lunde has signed for Odense this week, but is ineligible to play in this match, being able to feature only from the play-offs onwards, when Odense will face either Storhamar or CS Gloria 2018 BN

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)
Sunday, 23 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Esbjerg can reach the first place in the group standings, currently held by Györ, only if they win this match by two goals or more
  • Györ have the best defence of the season so far with 310 goals conceded and have won four matches and drew the other one played on away courts
  • Esbjerg’s Henny Reistad is the only player who has scored in triple digits this season, with 118 goals, 33 goals more than CSM’s Elizabeth Omoregie
  • Esbjerg have been excellent on their home court, winning 20 matches, drawing one and conceding two losses in their last 23 matches played at home in the previous three seasons of the European premium competition
  • the Danish side have lost all eight matches played so far against Györ, including a 28:26 loss in the first match of the season, played in September 2024

Buducnost (MNE) vs Rapid Bucuresti (ROU)
Sunday, 23 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the two sides are locked in a battle for the last qualifying place to the play-offs, with anything but a Buducnost win seeing Rapid through to the next phase and the Montenegrin side eliminated
  • Rapid have conceded the largest number of goals this season, 391, while Buducnost have scored, by far, the lowest number of goals, 303
  • excluding the win against Vipers, after the Norwegian side retired from the competition, the Romanian side have conceded 10 losses in a row, but their only win of the season on the home court came against Buducnost (32:27)
  • Buducnost have last failed to qualify in back-to-back seasons from the group phase in 2006/07 and 2007/08, having already missed the knockout phase in the previous season
  • the Montenegrin side have never won against Rapid, with a draw on their home court and two away losses

190125 Rapid Odense 272 1
Playing our next match against Buducnost, I think our defence needs to be the most important. We really want to win this game because we want to go to the next round in the Champions League. We have to take these points from there and bring them back to Bucharest. It will be really hard because they play at home and they are a really tough defensive team, so I hope we can win against them.
Dorina Korsós
Left wing, Rapid Bucuresti
I94A0514

20250219 Zagreb Kolstad Glavas031
B25UZ178
