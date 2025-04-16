Hungarian derby in first EHF Youth Club Trophy final

The EHF Youth Club Trophy features the youth sides from prominent clubs, mainly seen in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League and EHF European League Men. All the tournaments follow a knockout format, with a semi-final day followed by a finals day, making the stakes high from the opening whistle. The winners of each of the four tournaments will compete for the EHF Youth Club Trophy title at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 in Cologne in June.

All matches in the Youth Club Trophy are streamed live on EHFTV (geo-blocking may apply).

PICK Szeged defeated HC Zagreb in the opening semi-final, 26:20, and now prepare for a derby final against Veszprém on Wednesday evening

Veszprém won the second semi-final against HC Vojvodina 48:37; the Serbian side will take on Zagreb in the 3/4 placement game on Wednesday afternoon

the tournament in Barcelona begins on Wednesday evening and will conclude on Thursday; U18-Paris Saint-Germain Handball play Sporting CP in the first semi-final and Barça meet HBC Nantes in the second

the action continues to ramp up with two tournaments beginning on Thursday and concluding on Friday: One in Berlin and one in Bucharest

in Berlin, Füchse will meet IK Sävehof in the first semi-final and GOG will take on SC Magdeburg; in the Bucharest semi-finals, KSS Iskra Kielce face HC Eurofarm Pelister and CS Dinamo Bucuresti play Orlen Wisla Plock

EHF YOUTH CLUB TROPY, QUALIFICATION TOURNAMENTS

HC Zagreb (CRO) vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) 20:26 (10:13)

The first goal of the EHF Youth Club Trophy was scored by a big hope rising through the ranks of Croatian handball — left wing Petar Šprem, whose father Goran was a multi-time medallist with the national team and whose uncle Lovro also played for Croatia. But Petar Šprem has been making a name in his own right, and showed that by finishing as the top scorer of the opening semi-final, with six goals for Zagreb. However, Zagreb could not keep pace with Szeged past the 25-minute mark. After an opening that saw the lead change sides and Zagreb’s last advantage at 10:9 in the 24th, Szeged scored four unanswered goals to establish a distance of three at the half-time break. Szeged were in control through the second half, with their lead stretching to seven goals by the 42nd minute and Zagreb unable to come closer than four after that.

Veszprém Handball Academy (HUN) vs HC Vojvodina (SRB) 48:37 (19:20)

The second semi-final in Veszprém unfolded in a completely different manner than the first. With a total of 85 goals in the game, it was not a day for defence. Veszprém emerged the clear winners, but they did not limit their opponents’ attack — their victory was due to their own ability to score rather than prevent their rivals from doing so. While almost all Veszprém’s field players made it onto the score board and five reached the five-goal mark, there was one clear leader for the side: 17-year-old left wing Máté Gáncs-Peto, who netted 12. Gáncs-Peto was just outmatched by Vojvodina line player Andrija Stankov, who put 13 past Veszprém.

The scoring onslaught was immediate, with Vojvodina holding the edge through the opening 11 minutes, when the score had already reached 9:9. Veszprém took the upper hand but had to overcome Vojvodina once more before firmly pulling away, as the Serbian side reclaimed the lead again in the last minutes of the first half and had the lead at the break. Driven by nine goals from Gáncs-Peto in the first 16 minutes of the second period, Vespzrém pulled clear, hitting a 10-goal lead at 37:27 at that point and deciding the outcome.