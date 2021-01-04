Prandi: “I am determined not to hesitate anymore”

If 2020 was one hell of a ride for Elohim Prandi, imagine what 2021 could be for the young French left back. After joining Paris Saint-Germain Handball in the summer, the M18 EHF EURO winner with France in 2016 played in his first VELUX EHF FINAL4 in the EHF Champions League just a few months later.

And if the pressure took its toll on him in the semi-final, Prandi definitely showed Europe what he was made of in the 3rd place match against Telekom Veszprém, scoring six and delivering as many assists.

"I really put my own performance in perspective. Huge things are expected of me, and I too rarely delivered since the beginning of the season. I had to start trusting myself first before others could trust me, and the process resulted in this performance," said the PSG player after the win against Veszprém.

But having turned the page of 2020 in style, the youngster now faces the prospect of a huge year in 2021. The Olympics still look far on the horizon, but the World Championship is around the corner, with the EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers just ahead of the trip to Egypt.