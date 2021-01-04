Prandi: “I am determined not to hesitate anymore”
If 2020 was one hell of a ride for Elohim Prandi, imagine what 2021 could be for the young French left back. After joining Paris Saint-Germain Handball in the summer, the M18 EHF EURO winner with France in 2016 played in his first VELUX EHF FINAL4 in the EHF Champions League just a few months later.
And if the pressure took its toll on him in the semi-final, Prandi definitely showed Europe what he was made of in the 3rd place match against Telekom Veszprém, scoring six and delivering as many assists.
"I really put my own performance in perspective. Huge things are expected of me, and I too rarely delivered since the beginning of the season. I had to start trusting myself first before others could trust me, and the process resulted in this performance," said the PSG player after the win against Veszprém.
But having turned the page of 2020 in style, the youngster now faces the prospect of a huge year in 2021. The Olympics still look far on the horizon, but the World Championship is around the corner, with the EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers just ahead of the trip to Egypt.
"With the French national team, I know that I can’t take anything for granted. I have to fight for my place, because I share the position with top players. But it is stimulating for me, as I have to give the best I’ve got," underlined Prandi, who made his big international debut in Norway at the EHF EURO 2020.
The double confrontation against Serbia in the EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers will have a lot of importance, both for France and for Elohim Prandi. While the national team will try to take its first points in the race for the next European Championship, Elohim Prandi will use the two occasions to gain just a little bit more experience, as he has only played five games with the national jersey on his shoulders.
"I think I’m a better player than I was one year ago, and I will try to help the national team the best I can. I have to show that I can have consistency in my performances – that I’m not that guy who can score 10 once and then miss five shots the day after," explained Prandi, who will take on 2021 in the same way as he finished 2020.
"I am determined not to hesitate anymore, and to make a statement. That last EHF FINAL4 is what I will take with me from 2020 into 2021. This new year is really something I’m looking forward to," added Prandi.
Be aware, Elohim Prandi 2.0 is coming your way.
