Preliminary groups set for YAC 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO
Beach Handball

26 February 2025, 11:45

The 36 teams competing at the YAC 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 know which opponents they are going to face in the preliminary round following a draw conducted by the EHF at the European Handball House in Vienna on Wednesday. The championships for women and men, both with 18 participating teams, take place in Alanya, Türkiye from 3 until 6 July.

For each competition, the 18 teams have been drawn from six pots and divided over three groups.

In the preliminary round draw for the Women's 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025, the 2023 runners-up Hungary ended up in group C, where they will meet Hungary, France, Romania, Italy, and Lithuania.

The bronze medallists from two years ago, Sweden, are set to take on Germany, Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovakia and Serbia in group B.

Hosts Türkiye opted to play in group A, where Spain, Poland, Ukraine, Czechia, and Switzerland are their opponents.

The Netherlands, who won their third European title at this level in 2023, will not defend their trophy this summer.

In the men's competition, Hungary throw off their title defence in group C, where 2023 bronze medallists Sweden as well as Poland, Czechia, Bulgaria and hosts Türkiye are the opponents.

The runners-up from two years ago, Spain, headline group A, which also includes Norway, France, Romania, Switzerland, and Lithuania.

Group B features Croatia, Germany, Ukraine, the Netherlands, Italy, and Serbia.

 

photo © kolektiff images

