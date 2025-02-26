Draw sets up exciting EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025

Draw sets up exciting EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
26 February 2025, 12:30

With less than five months to go until throw-off, a major step towards the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 has been taken on Wednesday with the draw of the preliminary round groups for both the men's and the women's competition. The European championships will be staged in Alanya, Türkiye and take place from 8 through 13 July.

In both competitions, 16 teams are on the starting grid. Based on their current ranking, they were divided into four pots and from there drawn into the four groups for the preliminary round.

The two-time reigning titleholders in the Women's EHF Beach Handball EURO, Germany, will face 2019 champions Denmark in group A, which also consists of Poland and Bulgaria.

The Netherlands, who were the runners-up in 2023, start their campaign in group C against Greece, Croatia, and Sweden.

Hosts Türkiye will meet the hosts of the previous European championships, Portugal, in group B, where Norway and France are the other contenders.

The bronze medallists from two years ago, Spain, are set to face Hungary, Ukraine, and Slovakia in their preliminary round group D.

The Men's EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 promises just as much excitement as the draw has set up four thrilling groups to open the competition with.

Hungary start the defence of their title in group D, where Norway, Ukraine, and Italy await.

The 2023 silver medallists Germany are up against the 2023 hosts and semi-finalists, Portugal, in group C that also includes Czechia and the 2025 hosts, Türkiye.

Two years after winning bronze, Denmark will meet record champions Croatia in group A, where Poland and Malta complete the line-up.

Spain headline group B, where Sweden, France, and Bulgaria will be their opponents.

 

photo © kolektiff images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

DH 6061
Previous Article Preliminary groups set for YAC 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO
20250226 Stats Counter CLM Fuechse 2
Next Article Gidsel and Andersson: Füchse’s offensive masterminds

Latest news

More News