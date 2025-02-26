Draw sets up exciting EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025

In both competitions, 16 teams are on the starting grid. Based on their current ranking, they were divided into four pots and from there drawn into the four groups for the preliminary round.

The two-time reigning titleholders in the Women's EHF Beach Handball EURO, Germany, will face 2019 champions Denmark in group A, which also consists of Poland and Bulgaria.

The Netherlands, who were the runners-up in 2023, start their campaign in group C against Greece, Croatia, and Sweden.

Hosts Türkiye will meet the hosts of the previous European championships, Portugal, in group B, where Norway and France are the other contenders.

The bronze medallists from two years ago, Spain, are set to face Hungary, Ukraine, and Slovakia in their preliminary round group D.

The Men's EHF Beach Handball EURO 2025 promises just as much excitement as the draw has set up four thrilling groups to open the competition with.

Hungary start the defence of their title in group D, where Norway, Ukraine, and Italy await.

The 2023 silver medallists Germany are up against the 2023 hosts and semi-finalists, Portugal, in group C that also includes Czechia and the 2025 hosts, Türkiye.

Two years after winning bronze, Denmark will meet record champions Croatia in group A, where Poland and Malta complete the line-up.

Spain headline group B, where Sweden, France, and Bulgaria will be their opponents.

