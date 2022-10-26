PSG attack too much for Dinamo

GROUP A

CS Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) 29:36 (16:22)

a 6:2 run from PSG between the 18th and the 24th minutes , which was the pivotal moment of the game, helping the French champions create a 16:12 lead, as Elohim Prandi and Kamil Syprzak scored two goals each

the 24th , which was the pivotal moment of the game, helping the French champions create a 16:12 lead, as Elohim Prandi and Kamil Syprzak scored two goals each Dinamo tied the record for the most goals conceded in a first half in the competition, 22, set last season against Telekom Veszprém HC. Goalkeepers, Alexandru Bucataru and Khalifa Ghedbane combined for a single save

Elohim Prandi was the top scorer with nine goals, but PSG's line player, Kamil Syprzak, leapfrogged Cejle's Aleks Vlah as the top scorer in the competition with 35 goals

the French champions have now secured their best start since the 2019/20 season, winning four out of their first five games in the competition, while also averaging 35 goals per match

Dinamo fell eight goals short of reaching the 2000-goal milestone in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. They should become the 32nd team to hit that mark in their next game, against HC PPD Zagreb

Dinamo continue to improve despite loss

PSG Handball are again looking like one of the top teams in the competition. They boast one of the best attacks, which now averages 35 goals per game, after the 36:29 win against Dinamo.

The Romanian side, cheered by their 5000 fans throughout the whole game, could only stay tied to PSG for the first 18 minutes, after which the superior depth of the French champions made all the difference.

Nonetheless, Xavi Pascual is creating a strong team in Bucharest, with Dinamo looking better and better. They have improved from last season, as Pascual begins to create a team in his mould.