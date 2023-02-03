Gonzalez: “People won’t be happy until you win the Champions League”

“My will and the club’s have always been to extend this mutual history that we started in 2015,” three-time EHF Champions League winner Karabatic says. “Along the years, we have proved that Paris Saint-Germain are one of the top clubs in world handball. I feel honoured to have the opportunity to play with this club until 2024.”

Gonzalez is in his fifth season as head coach of PSG. He speaks exclusively to eurohandball.com about his contract extension and why PSG remain one of the top clubs in Europe.

eurohandbal.com: You have just extended your contract for two more seasons. How does it feel?

Raul Gonzalez: “When someone extends, of course everybody is happy, and I am. It is hard to find a club like Paris, talking about handball. I am more and more comfortable here, my family is really happy here and we have everything to work and make the right progress. Of course, having a happy family here in Paris was important. My youngest daughter is now studying here, she speaks French really well, way better than me, I must admit. We are very much a part of the Paris life now but the most important was, of course, the handball part.”

eurohandball.com: Looking back on the seasons since you arrived in 2018, what goes through your mind?

Raul Gonzalez: “I am used to working with my colleagues now and everything runs fine. It took me some time to adapt, of course, in the beginning. But Jota, my assistant, has been really helpful along the way. I will always praise him, he left Logrono back in 2018 to join me here, and I am very grateful for that. Now, everybody is going in the same way, everybody wants to win every game in every competition, and that is exactly my philosophy. I am feeling really well in Paris.”