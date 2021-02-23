The clashes between Paris and Kielce have become classics in the Champions League, and this season makes no exception.

In the first leg between the two sides, Kielce took a narrow win at home, 33:32, which perhaps indicated then the shape of things to come for both teams.

Before tonight’s game, the Polish team was leader of the group, with seventeen points, while Paris were fourth, with ten points, and the opportunity to catch up with Meshkov Brest, just one point ahead of them.

GROUP A

Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) vs Lomza Vive Kielce (POL) 37:26 (19:10)

• The first half was a completely one-sided affair, with Paris quickly taking the lead and not letting it go. After ten minutes, the French side was already leading by five (8:3), thanks to an impressive performance from Luc Steins. The Dutch center-back stole the momentum for the first thirty minutes, scoring six, and in his wake, Paris were ahead by nine at the break (19:10).

• Kielce’s problems did not stop at the break, though, as Paris kept on pushing and took a maximum advantage of fifteen goals after 48 minutes. Thanks to Szymon Sicko’s powerful goals in the last ten minutes, the Polish side reduced the gap but without being ever able to close it fully.

• Kielce remain leader of the group while Paris, thanks to this win, leap over Meshkov Brest and are now third.

• On Thursday, Kielce will travel to Szeged while Paris will also play from home, in Flensburg.

Luc Steins, what a first half!

You thought that the tiny Dutch playmaker, who arrived in Paris in November, would suffer against the physical Kielce defence? Well, you’ve can think again, as we saw only him on the court in the first half. Six goals, three assists, the former Toulouse player basically did what he wanted and all of it was successful. Talant Dujshebaev then adapted his defence to block Steins, but the damage was already done.