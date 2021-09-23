PSG recover with big win over Dinamo

Dinamo Bucuresti created the surprise of the opening round in the EHF Champions League Men last week, defeating 2016 champions Lomza Vive Kielce.

But the Romanian side was quicky brought back on earth by Paris Saint-Germain Handball on Thursday, as the French side claimed an easy 41:30 win to make up for their opening round loss at Telekom Veszprém HC.

PSG were superior in every aspect of the game and led already by 10 goals at half-time.

GROUP B

Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) vs CS Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 41:30 (21:11)

PSG needed 12 minutes to break Dinamo’s resistance, as the Romanian guests were only able to keep up with the hosts in the beginning.

Mikkel Hansen scored five times in the first half, including a stunning buzzer-beater.

The big lead enabled PSG coach Raul Gonzalez to use all players from the bench in the second half.

PSG’s maximum lead was 13, before they settled for the 11-goal win.

Former PSG player Cédric Sorhaindo impressed with nine goals for Dinamo.

One half is all PSG need

Motivated to the bone to bounce back from their opening-round loss, PSG made clear right away what their intentions were against Dinamo. With a 10-goal advantage at the break, PSG had all but done enough to secure the two points. And they didn’t stop there. With players usually on the bench now getting the chance to show what they can do, PSG kept going in the second half.