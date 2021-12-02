PSG stun Kielce to win Match of the Week
Playing against your former or your future club is always touchy in the EHF Champions League Men. While Dylan Nahi produced a stunning performance in the first match between Lomza Vive Kielce and Paris Saint-Germain HB in Poland, Nedim Remili shone on Thursday night as PSG claimed a five-goal win, 32:27, in the Match of the Week.
GROUP B
MOTW: Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) vs Lomza Vive Kielce (POL) 32:27 (16:14)
- the first half was made of two halves: Paris completely dominated the first 15 minutes and Kielce controlled the second period
- thanks to their strong defence, the hosts were ahead by six after 18 minutes. But Alex Dujshebaev’s arrival on the court changed everything for the visitors, who came back within two at the break to leave everything open for the second half
- the score remained close for a further 15 minutes. Paris relied on Luc Steins and Nedim Remili to keep the lead while Szymon Sicko was on fire for the visitors
- defence was the key for the hosts, with a 5:1 run for PSG sealing their victory with 10 minutes remaining
- Vincent Gerard, who saved 13 shots at a 32 per cent efficiency rate, was chosen as the Player of the Match
- despite this loss, Kielce remain on top of the group with 14 points, while Paris are third with 11 points
Nedim Remili – Paris Saint-Germain's detonator
Vincent Gerard was handed the Player of the Match award, but Nedim Remili would have been equally deserving of receiving it as well. With his six goals, the left-hander was key for PSG on Thursday night.
He started off the game on fire, scoring as soon as the second minute, before netting three times after the break and also creating spaces for his teammates to use. While he might have missed his first opportunity to shine against his future club, he definitely showed his best against Kielce in this encounter.
Both teams played well in offense and in defence. I’m very happy with our victory tonight. We knew that Kielce has a lot of confidence after their two wins against Barcelona. It’s an important victory for our confidence and for our future in this group and the qualification.
We wanted to keep our momentum going, but unfortunately we didn’t achieve it. We know very well that in this group each goal will be important, so that’s our frustration at the end because we would like to have lost by less than by five goals and we didn’t achieve it.