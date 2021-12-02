PSG stun Kielce to win Match of the Week

Playing against your former or your future club is always touchy in the EHF Champions League Men. While Dylan Nahi produced a stunning performance in the first match between Lomza Vive Kielce and Paris Saint-Germain HB in Poland, Nedim Remili shone on Thursday night as PSG claimed a five-goal win, 32:27, in the Match of the Week.

GROUP B

MOTW: Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) vs Lomza Vive Kielce (POL) 32:27 (16:14)

the first half was made of two halves: Paris completely dominated the first 15 minutes and Kielce controlled the second period

thanks to their strong defence, the hosts were ahead by six after 18 minutes. But Alex Dujshebaev’s arrival on the court changed everything for the visitors, who came back within two at the break to leave everything open for the second half

the score remained close for a further 15 minutes. Paris relied on Luc Steins and Nedim Remili to keep the lead while Szymon Sicko was on fire for the visitors

defence was the key for the hosts, with a 5:1 run for PSG sealing their victory with 10 minutes remaining

Vincent Gerard, who saved 13 shots at a 32 per cent efficiency rate, was chosen as the Player of the Match

despite this loss, Kielce remain on top of the group with 14 points, while Paris are third with 11 points

Nedim Remili – Paris Saint-Germain's detonator

Vincent Gerard was handed the Player of the Match award, but Nedim Remili would have been equally deserving of receiving it as well. With his six goals, the left-hander was key for PSG on Thursday night.

He started off the game on fire, scoring as soon as the second minute, before netting three times after the break and also creating spaces for his teammates to use. While he might have missed his first opportunity to shine against his future club, he definitely showed his best against Kielce in this encounter.