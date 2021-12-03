Job Vacancy: Assistant to Application Manager

Does project and operational support activities in IT could represent an exciting career for you?

The European Handball Federation invites you to submit your CV and cover letter in English or German to: application@eurohandball.com.

Applicants shall be able and willing to travel occasionally to support EHF events in Europe.

Location: Vienna

Contract: Full Time (40 h) - Permanent

Department: IT

Reporting to: Application Manager

Starting Salary: EUR 42,000 per Annum (negotiable, overpayment depending on qualifications and experience)

Start Date: to be agreed individually

A career at the European Handball Federation will encompass:

International and inclusive professional environment

Travel opportunities within Europe

Opportunities to work at top events

Perspective of career development within the IT Department

Job Description

As part of EHF, you will be a valuable member of the IT team supporting the Application Manager in the field of competition and business process applications and project management as well as covering dedicated support topics. Gradually you will get the chance to manage projects related to EHF´s competition administration applications as well as projects covering internal business processes.

We are looking for a quick learner with problem solving skills, with an affinity for IT and logical understanding of processes. We appreciate highly for this role an open-minded personality, willing to learn and take responsibility.

Ability to communicate in English and German is necessary.

Key duties and responsibilities

Assistance to the Project Manager in regards to project management and documentation

Assistance to the Application Manager in regards to application design and application management

Communicate with external agencies in functional responsibilities and coordinate internal stakeholders and staff members

Maintain documentation for the duration of assigned project(s)

Covering support topics related to office infrastructure

1 st level support of EHF applications for EHF Staff members and external stakeholders

Experience

Working experience in IT related environment as well as project management knowledge desirable

Experience in support represents an advantage

User experience with Jira Confluence represents an advantage

Requirements

Good understanding of business and functional requirements

Awareness of design of entity relationship models

Proficiency using the Microsoft Office Suite

Ability to communicate in English (written and spoken)

Ability to communicate in German (written and spoken)

Ability to multitask efficiently and work under pressure

Interest for emerging digital technology trends

Stress resistant and solution orientated

Team spirit and a willingness to go the extra mile

Willing to support

Interest in team sports

About the EHF

The European Handball Federation (EHF) is the organisation that oversees 50 National and two Associated Federations across Europe and is intrinsically recognised by the International Handball Federation (IHF). The EHF is dedicated to the organisation and management of prominent handball competitions that today are crowned by the EHF EURO events for national teams and the EHF Champions League for club teams. The scope of duties exceeds the arrangement of events, the EHF is dedicated to the development of the game from grassroots development and education to top-level events.