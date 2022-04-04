Qualification group to conclude with triple-header

Following the decision by the Executive Committee of the European Handball Federation to suspend Russia and Belarus from the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers, the EHF and the national federations of Netherlands, Germany and Greece have agreed on a solution to conclude group 3.

With Greece set to face Germany and Netherlands in the remaining matches, the Dutch federation offered to host the other two teams in a three-nation event, taking place on 21-24 April at Topsportcenturm Almere.

Thursday 21 April GRE vs GER (official qualification match)

Saturday 23 April NED vs GER (friendly match)

Sunday 24 April NED vs GRE (official qualification match)

The EHF would like to thank all federations involved for their cooperation in finding an efficient solution.