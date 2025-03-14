Qualifiers and EHF EURO Cup continue with thrilling duels on Saturday

Round 4 of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers throws off on Saturday with two matches, as Greece are hoping for a win after their loss against Iceland in the reverse fixture, while Germany and Austria are set to battle in another exciting encounter at the top of group 7.

Meanwhile, world champions Denmark are set to host European champions France in the EHF EURO Cup 2026, which is destined to be a blockbuster match.