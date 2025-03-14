Qualifiers and EHF EURO Cup continue with thrilling duels on Saturday
Round 4 of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers throws off on Saturday with two matches, as Greece are hoping for a win after their loss against Iceland in the reverse fixture, while Germany and Austria are set to battle in another exciting encounter at the top of group 7.
Meanwhile, world champions Denmark are set to host European champions France in the EHF EURO Cup 2026, which is destined to be a blockbuster match.
We are looking forward to Saturday’s match against Sweden. They were the better team on Wednesday, but we know we can do better. With the level of the teams participating in the EHF EURO Cup you need to play at your highest level every match, and hopefully we will be able to give ourselves and the fans in Trondheim a nice experience on Saturday.
It was great to be back in the national team, I really enjoyed playing in front of our great fans. We played as a team and didn’t get stressed up even though we were a few goals behind in the beginning. If we can perform as well as we did in Stockholm I am sure we will be able to win once again.
We need to work on getting more clarity in some of our tactical agreements, and we need to better withstand their physicality. But overall, I think we matched them well in the first game. Now we look forward to facing France again in front of our own crowd.