Qualifiers and EHF EURO Cup continue with thrilling duels on Saturday

Filip Mishov
14 March 2025, 11:00

Round 4 of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers throws off on Saturday with two matches, as Greece are hoping for a win after their loss against Iceland in the reverse fixture, while Germany and Austria are set to battle in another exciting encounter at the top of group 7.

Meanwhile, world champions Denmark are set to host European champions France in the EHF EURO Cup 2026, which is destined to be a blockbuster match.

GROUP 3

Iceland vs Greece
Saturday 15 March, 17:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the Icelanders boast an impressive record this calendar year as Snorri Guðjónsson's squad played seven competitive matches, won six and lost only one at the 2025 IHF World Championship
  • Iceland will secure a place at the EHF EURO 2026 with a possible win against Greece in Reykjavik as they sit on top in group 3 with a perfect record after three rounds played
  • Greece were no match for Iceland in the reverse fixture as the Icelanders recorded a dominant win (34:25) in Chalkida with Odinn Thor Rikhardsson and Kristján Örn Kristjánsson scoring six goals each
  • Petros Boukovinas is the highest-ranked goalkeeper in the qualifiers based on goalkeeper saves as the Greek shot stopper made 34 saves and recorded a 29 per cent save efficiency
  • Greece need to narrow down the number of turnovers made to improve their performances as Georgios Zaravinas' squad made 44 turnovers in the three matches played

GROUP 7

Germany vs Austria
Saturday 15 March, 16:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Alfred Gislason's squad finished as the sixth-ranked national team at the 2025 IHF World Championship and the Germans have a record of eight competitive matches played this calendar year with five wins, a couple of defeats and one draw under the belt
  • Germany are sitting on top with a point ahead of Austria as both national teams boast an unbeaten record in group 7
  • Andreas Wolff is the third-best goalkeeper in the EHF EURO Qualifiers based on goalkeeper saves as the German shot stopper made 32 saves after three rounds played
  • in a thrilling encounter, Austria and Germany drew (26:26) in the reverse fixture in Wien as Tobias Wagner was the match's top scorer with eight goals
  • Austria are on a five-match winless run this calendar year in the EHF EURO Qualifiers and the 2025 IHF World Championship combined

Men's EHF EURO CUP 2026

Norway vs Sweden
Saturday 15 March, 14:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Jonas Wille's squad aims to secure the first win in the competition after being on an unwanted three-match losing run
  • Norway are sitting in last place without points in the EHF EURO Cup 2026, while Sweden are in third place with two points under their belt
  • Sweden and Norway already met twice this calendar year with one win each, as the former recorded a win (38:29) in the reverse fixture, while the former secured a victory (29:24) at the 2025 IHF World Championship
  • the Swedes displayed an impressive attacking performance in the reverse fixture in Stockholm as 13 different players scored at least one goal and only one outfield player did not get on the scoresheet
  • Sweden are the second-highest scoring side in the competition behind France (101), with 98 goals scored after three matches played, while Norway have scored 83 goals, the lowest-scoring side in the EHF EURO Cup 2026

NTB L5dnvx7jum8
We are looking forward to Saturday’s match against Sweden. They were the better team on Wednesday, but we know we can do better. With the level of the teams participating in the EHF EURO Cup you need to play at your highest level every match, and hopefully we will be able to give ourselves and the fans in Trondheim a nice experience on Saturday.
Jonas Wille
Head coach, Norway
20250312 Swe Nor E005
It was great to be back in the national team, I really enjoyed playing in front of our great fans. We played as a team and didn’t get stressed up even though we were a few goals behind in the beginning. If we can perform as well as we did in Stockholm I am sure we will be able to win once again.
Felix Claar
Centre back, Sweden

Highlight Match: Denmark vs France
Saturday 15 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Denmark are the reigning EHF EURO Cup champions after lifting the illustrious trophy back in 2023, while France are aiming to win the competition for the first time in their national team's history
  • the world champions' incredible unbeaten streak ended with a defeat (33:32) against France a few days ago, which was Denmark's first defeat in all competitions since the EHF EURO 2024's final, when Nikolaj Jacobsen's squad lost 33:31 after overtime to the French, who were crowned European champions
  • Nedim Remili, Elohim Prandi and Dika Mem scored seven goals each in the reverse fixture in Lyon, while Lasse Andersson also scored seven times for Denmark
  • France boast the best offence in the EHF EURO Cup 2026 with 101 goals scored after three rounds played
  • Guillaume Gille’s squad are sitting on top in the EHF EURO Cup 2026 with three wins from as many matches, while Denmark are in second place with a couple of points less
  • Hugo Descat, Nedim Remili and Mathias Gidsel are currently joint-top scorers in the competition with 14 goals scored each

20241110 Sweden Denmark 73Denmark
We need to work on getting more clarity in some of our tactical agreements, and we need to better withstand their physicality. But overall, I think we matched them well in the first game. Now we look forward to facing France again in front of our own crowd.
Lasse Møller
Left back, Denmark

Photos © FFHandball / Icon Sport / Baptiste Fernandez (main), Paris Sarrikostas (in-text)

WC25 CRO DEN NOR EHF Respect Your Talent 2025 UH28944 UH
