Round 4 of the Qualifiers to conclude with action-packed Sunday

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
14 March 2025, 11:45

With the Men's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers reaching midway, round 4 offers the possibility for some teams to become the first to book a ticket for the final tournament or to move within a touching distance of doing so.

Among the teams with a perfect record so far are the world runners-up Croatia, who will welcome Czechia in the Highlight Match in Zagreb, as the silver medallists return home for the first time since their heroics at the 2025 IHF World Championship,

GROUP 1

Lithuania vs Estonia
Sunday 16 March, 15:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the ambitious hosts are on a two-match winning streak in the EHF EURO Qualifiers as the Lithuanians aim to secure a place at the European championship for only the third time in the national team's history
  • Lithuania are sitting in second place with a couple more points than the fiery Macedonians and four more than Estonia, and the squad led by Gintaras Savukynas boasts a chance to further strengthen their position with a possible win in Klaipeda
  • the Lithuanians celebrated a dominant win (30:20) in Estonia's capital, Tallin, a few days ago as Aidenas Malasinskas and his colleagues cruised to a victory
  • the Lithuanian goalkeepers are featuring in second place in the charts based on making saves and after three rounds played, they made 41 saves combined and recorded a 33 per cent save efficiency
  • Estonia are on a five-match losing run after suffering losses in the qualifiers for both the EHF EURO and the World Championship, and their last win dates back to March last year

Slovenia vs North Macedonia
Sunday 16 March, 18:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the injury-hit Slovenia are one of the four national teams with a perfect record in the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers after three rounds played
  • Uroš Zorman's squad will book a place at the final tournament with a possible win in front of their supporters in Koper
  • the Slovenians displayed an iron character to mount a comeback in the second half in a hectic environment and come off victorious (32:26) from the trip to Skopje
  • the passionate Macedonians held a six-goal lead (10:4) in the first half against Slovenia in Skopje, but still ended up losing the match by the same margin, which speaks about consistency issues within the young squad
  • the Macedonian defence will have to find a way to stop the Slovenian duo, Aleks Vlah (10) and Blaz Janc (seven) who combined for 17 goals scored in the reverse fixture

GROUP 2

Slovakia vs Finland
Sunday 16 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the hosts have been on a losing run in the qualifiers for the EHF EURO and the World Championship and have recorded only a couple of wins over their past five matches on home court
  • Slovakia are sitting at the bottom of group 2, while Finland are in third place with two points under their belt after three rounds played
  • the Slovaks are unbeaten on home court in their three previous meetings against Finland, with their last EHF EURO qualifier back in 2023 ending up in a comfortable win (32:25)
  • Finland secured a close win (22:21) in the reverse fixture just a few days ago as nothing could separate the national teams throughout the match
  • the veteran goalkeeper Patrik Roslander was an unsolvable enigma for the Slovaks in Vantaa as the Finnish shot stopper made 16 saves and reached a 47 per cent save efficiency

Hungary vs Montenegro
Sunday 16 March, 17:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the Trikolór are one of the only four national teams with a faultless record in the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers after three rounds played
  • Hungary will move even closer to booking a ticket for the EHF EURO 2026 with a possible win against Montenegro in Tatabanya as the Hungarians sit on top of the group
  • José Maria Rodriguez's squad led throughout the reverse fixture in Podgorica and celebrated a win (29:26) thanks to Kristóf Palasics' excellent performance, who made 13 saves with a 36 per cent save efficiency
  • despite the loss to Hungary, the Golden Lions are still in a decent position to make it to the EHF EURO 2026 due to securing a couple of wins against both Finland and Slovakia at the start of the qualifiers
  • Nebojsa Simic ranks in second place in the qualifiers based on goalkeeper saves as the Montenegrin shot stopper made 33 saves after three rounds played

We expected a difficult match in Podgorica and we got it. Despite having the advantage, Montenegro fought until the end, never giving up for a minute. But we were also able to play our own game, even with a few injured players, which resulted in a victory. I am happy with the success, after the World Championship it was important to start with that.
Kristóf Palasics
Goalkeeper, Hungary

GROUP 3

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Georgia
Sunday 16 March, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the hosts are undefeated on home court in their past couple of matches with a win (23:22) against Greece in the EHF EURO Qualifiers and a draw (26:26) against Portugal in the World Championship Qualifiers, both played last year
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece and Georgia are all on two points in group 3, but the latter are in second place due to a superior overall goal difference
  • Georgia secured a close win (28:26) against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the reverse fixture with Giorgi Tskhovrebadze being the match's top scorer with 11 goals netted
  • the Georgians are unbeaten against Bosnia and Herzegovina with Tite Kalandadze's squad coming off victorious a few days ago and at the EHF EURO 2024 too

We already knew that Bosnia and Herzegovina are a strong team, and they proved it once again. We faced some difficulties in defence, which we will work hard to improve ahead of our upcoming away game. Playing in Bosnia and Herzegovina will be a tough challenge, but we are determined to give our best and show that we are capable of playing high-quality handball.
Teimuraz Orjonikidze
Left back, Georgia

GROUP 4

Italy vs Latvia
Sunday 16 March, 17:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the inspired hosts are unbeaten against Latvia in their previous four meetings, both home and away
  • the Italians are sitting in third place due to an inferior overall goal difference to both Serbia and Spain, but equal on four points after three rounds played
  • Italy secured a win (35:30) in the reverse fixture in Jelgava with Leo Prantner being the match's top scorer as the Italian right wing scored 15 goals
  • Latvia are on a six-match losing run between the EHF EURO and the World Championship Qualifiers, as the Latvians' last win dates back to 2022
  • Davor Cutura's squad conceded 111 goals, the most number of goals by any team in the EHF EURO Qualifiers after three rounds played

We needed these two points and we are happy to have found them. I think that we are in a phase of evolution of our mentality: we are trying to think like a team aware of its strength, but we must always keep in mind that it is necessary to face each team and each match at the maximum. We are happy anyway because this Italy has great potential.
Domenico Ebner
Goalkeeper, Italy

Spain vs Serbia
Sunday 16 March, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Jordi Ribera’s squad is on a four-match losing run this calendar year in the EHF EURO Qualifiers and the 2025 IHF World Championship, where Spain finished in 18th place in the final rankings
  • Spain, Italy and Serbia are all on four points in group 4 after three rounds played, but the Serbians are sitting on top due to a superior overall goal difference
  • Serbia secured a win (27:25) against Spain in the reverse fixture in Kraljevo just a few days ago, defeating the EHF EURO 2018 and 2020 gold medallists for the second consecutive time after their win (25:22) in the World Championship Qualifiers last year
  • the Spanish offence will have to find a way past Dejan Milosavljev as the Serbian goalkeeper played a key role in Kraljevo by making 12 saves and recording a 32 per cent save efficiency

GROUP 5

Belgium vs Luxembourg
Sunday 16 March, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the Red Wolves suffered four defeats and secured only one win over their past five matches on home court in the EHF EURO and World Championship Qualifiers
  • Belgium are sitting in third place with a couple more points than Luxembourg, but two points less than Czechia, who are in second place
  • Cherif Hamani's squad ended a four-match losing run with an away win (32:22) against Luxembourg in the reverse fixture thanks to Raphaël Kotters' free-firing attacking performance, as the right back scored 11 goals and was the game's top scorer
  • Luxembourg are without a win on three occasions against Belgium over the past three years, with one draw and couple of defeats under the belt
  • the Luxembourgers are without an away win since 2019 and are averaging 15 turnovers per match in the qualifiers

We won on Wednesday against Luxembourg, but I still noticed points we need to work on. In the past days we already worked on those during training and we will do so again. We are confident for Sunday, but it is a different match in which both teams have a chance. We know what our mission is and we will try to fulfill it.
Cherif Hamani
Head coach, Belgium

Highlight Match: Croatia vs Czechia
Sunday 16 March, 17:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the high-flying Croats are one of the four national teams with a faultless record in the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers after three rounds played
  • if Croatia secure a win against Czechia and Belgium draw or lose to Luxembourg, then Dagur Sigurdsson's squad will book a ticket for the EHF EURO 2026
  • the world runners-up return to play in Croatia for the first time since the 2025 IHF World Championship's semi-finals and a frenetic atmosphere is expected in Zagreb
  • the passionate Croatian supporters will bid farewell to Domagoj Duvnjak, Igor Karacic and Ivan Pesic after the match, who made their final appearances in Croatia's shirt in the 2025 IHF World Championship final
  • Czechia fell to a defeat in the reverse fixture in Brno as Tin Lucin (nine) and Mario Sostaric (seven) combined for 16 goals scored and led Croatia to a victory (35:29)
  • the Czechs are winless in away matches against Croatia in their national team's history

GROUP 6

Netherlands vs Faroe Islands
Sunday 16 March, 15:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the Oranje's form varies this calendar year as Staffan Olsson's squad played seven matches combined in the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers and the 2025 IHF World Championship and recorded three wins, drew on a couple of occasions and lost two times
  • the Netherlands are the only unbeaten squad in group 6 as the 12th ranked national team from the 2025 IHF World Championship sit in first place with four points
  • Rutger ten Velde is the joint-top scorer of the EHF EURO Qualifiers with 31 goals from 34 shooting attempts after three rounds played
  • the Faroese scored a buzzer-beater through Leivur Mortensen to deny the Netherlands' comeback and snatch a draw (32:32) in Torshavn
  • Peter Bredsdorff-Larsen's young squad held a five-goal lead on a few occasions against the Dutch in Torshavn, but still needed a last-second goal to salvage a draw, which should be a lesson for the Faroese squad to better maintain their consistency in the coming matches
  • Elias á Skipagøtu is the top assist maker in the competition after three rounds played, as the centre back averages over 6.33 assists per match and has recorded 19 in total

We are looking forward to the second game against the Netherlands and are preparing for a new tough match, but also with the ambition to put on an even greater performance. We are excited that around 1,000 fans from the Faroe Islands are on their way to the Netherlands to support and cheer for a great result.
Peter Bredsdorff-Larsen
Head coach, Faroe Islands
48A0656

Ukraine vs Kosovo
Sunday 16 March, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Ukraine are sitting at the bottom of the group after Kosovo leapfrogged them into third place have one point more
  • Dmytro Artemenko is the joint-top scorer of the competition with 31 goals from 34 shooting attempts after three rounds played
  • Kosovo secured a dramatic win (31:30) against Ukraine in the reverse fixture in Prishtina with a goal by Egzon Gjuka in the final minutes
  • the Kosovans' away form is far from convincing as Bujar Qerimi's squad recorded only one win on the road since 2021
  • the match will be played in a neutral location in Klaipeda, Lithuania

GROUP 7

Switzerland vs Türkiye
Sunday 16 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the Swiss are on an upward trajectory in the EHF EURO Qualifiers after losing to Germany in round 1, then drawing to Austria in round 2 and finally winning against Türkiye in round 3
  • Andre Schmid's squad is sitting in third place in group 7 with a point less than Austria and two points away from first-placed Germany
  • Switzerland secured a win (38:34) against Türkiye in Diyarbakir in the reverse fixture as Luka Maros, Gino Steenaerts and Luca Sigrist scored six goals each
  • Doruk Pehlivan is one of the top assist makers in the EHF EURO Qualifiers as the Turkish left back averages six assists per match or 18 in total after three rounds played
  • Türkiye are winless on the road since 2023 and Oliver Roy Camino's squad is the only one without a single point in group 7

GROUP 8

Romania vs Israel
Sunday 16 March, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the hosts recorded three wins and suffered a couple of defeats on home court over the past five matches
  • Romania are sitting at the bottom of the group, while Israel are in third place with one point more than their opponents
  • Israel and Romania shared the points (29:29) in the reverse fixture, which was played in a neutral location in Kraljevo (Serbia) with Yoav Lumbroso and Daniel Stanciuc scoring eight goals each for their sides
  • the Israelis are on a five-match winless run in the qualifiers for the EHF EURO and the World Championship, and their last win dates back to January last year

Portugal vs Poland
Sunday 16 March, 18:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the Portuguese are sitting on top in group 8 with five points, while Poland are right behind with a point less as both teams are unbeaten
  • Paulo Pereira boasts the highest-scoring side in the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers with 109 goals netted after three rounds played
  • Poland held a lead throughout the reverse fixture in Gdansk, but Portugal snatched a draw in the dying seconds thanks to Antonio Areia who scored the final goal, while Michal Olejniczak was the match's top scorer with nine goals
  • in the past five matches between the national teams in all competitions over the years, Portugal and Poland have drawn three times and each side has won once

Photos © Paweł Bejnarowicz (main & in-text), Kalle Parkkinen, Serbian Handball Federation, Alvur Haraldsen (in-text)

