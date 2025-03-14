Round 4 of the Qualifiers to conclude with action-packed Sunday

With the Men's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers reaching midway, round 4 offers the possibility for some teams to become the first to book a ticket for the final tournament or to move within a touching distance of doing so.

Among the teams with a perfect record so far are the world runners-up Croatia, who will welcome Czechia in the Highlight Match in Zagreb, as the silver medallists return home for the first time since their heroics at the 2025 IHF World Championship,