Round 4 of the Qualifiers to conclude with action-packed Sunday
With the Men's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers reaching midway, round 4 offers the possibility for some teams to become the first to book a ticket for the final tournament or to move within a touching distance of doing so.
Among the teams with a perfect record so far are the world runners-up Croatia, who will welcome Czechia in the Highlight Match in Zagreb, as the silver medallists return home for the first time since their heroics at the 2025 IHF World Championship,
We expected a difficult match in Podgorica and we got it. Despite having the advantage, Montenegro fought until the end, never giving up for a minute. But we were also able to play our own game, even with a few injured players, which resulted in a victory. I am happy with the success, after the World Championship it was important to start with that.
We already knew that Bosnia and Herzegovina are a strong team, and they proved it once again. We faced some difficulties in defence, which we will work hard to improve ahead of our upcoming away game. Playing in Bosnia and Herzegovina will be a tough challenge, but we are determined to give our best and show that we are capable of playing high-quality handball.
We needed these two points and we are happy to have found them. I think that we are in a phase of evolution of our mentality: we are trying to think like a team aware of its strength, but we must always keep in mind that it is necessary to face each team and each match at the maximum. We are happy anyway because this Italy has great potential.
We won on Wednesday against Luxembourg, but I still noticed points we need to work on. In the past days we already worked on those during training and we will do so again. We are confident for Sunday, but it is a different match in which both teams have a chance. We know what our mission is and we will try to fulfill it.
We are looking forward to the second game against the Netherlands and are preparing for a new tough match, but also with the ambition to put on an even greater performance. We are excited that around 1,000 fans from the Faroe Islands are on their way to the Netherlands to support and cheer for a great result.