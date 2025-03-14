Hans Lindberg opens up about work ethic and developing talent

At 43 years old, Hans Lindberg boasts an impressive handball career, having conquered all the awards that a player can dream of — he is a world and European champion with Denmark, as well as an Olympic gold medallist and EHF Champions League winner.

Lindberg is now sharing some of the valuable lessons learned throughout the years with the young talents of the sport, as the right wing has opened up about the importance of work ethic in an exclusive interview for the EHF.

“We have a saying in Denmark: talent without work is nothing. Work ethic is everything, it’s taking responsibility for your own development and, if you have the talent, you have the possibility to take it to the next level. But it’s your own responsibility, no one’s going to do it for you, and you have your own career in your hands,” he emphasizes.

"When I look back I always think that I made some really good choices, and when I made a bad choice I was really fast finding out and believed in my gut feeling that it’s a bad choice, and tried to change that," admits Lindberg, highlighting the importance of being surrounded by the right people. "So I feel that I took some good choices and found some people that believed in me and that was also a part of being successful on the journey, because it’s a long journey."

Planning and focusing on your development are also essential, says the Danish, who has some advice for young players. "Take responsibility for your own career. That’s the main part, and it’s in every aspect. There’s nobody else doing it, it’s only you. Be honest to yourself and take responsibility."

Learn more from Hans Lindberg and watch the full interview with the Danish superstar here.



Main photo © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff