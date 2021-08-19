20210720 PS 258811
World Championship

Qualifying groups set for Women’s U20 World Championship

19 August 2021, 12:00

The six European teams vying for a spot at the Women’s U20 World Championship 2022 know which opponents they will have to beat in order to book their tickets to Slovenia.

The draw for the two groups of the European qualification took place at the EHF Office in Vienna on Thursday with the following result:

GROUP 1:
Austria, Netherlands, Lithuania

GROUP 2:
Montenegro, Italy, Poland

Another draw decided that the first right to host the tournament of their respective group is with Austria for group 1 and with Montenegro for group 2. The matches will be played between 22 and 28 November 2021.

The two group winners will join the directly qualified nations, which are the teams ranked 1 to 12 from the W19 EHF EURO 2021 in Slovenia as well as Slovenia as the host nation.

