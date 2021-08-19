Derbies highlight EHF EURO 2024 relegation round

The relegation round for four places in the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers will feature two eye-catching ties between neighbouring countries.

The draw at the EHF Office on Thursday paired Turkey with Cyprus as well as Luxembourg with Belgium.

Draw for the Men's EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers relegation round:

Turkey vs Cyprus

Georgia vs Finland

Latvia vs Bulgaria

Luxembourg vs Belgium

The two-leg ties will be contested in the national team week either in November 2021 or January 2022. The teams named first have the home right in the first leg.

The relegation round includes the three highest-ranked teams from the IHF/EHF Trophy 2021 (Georgia, Cyprus, Bulgaria) as well as the lowest fourth-ranked teams from the EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers (Finland, Belgium, Turkey, Latvia), while Luxembourg had qualified directly for the relegation round.

The four winning teams will advance to the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers, which will be played between October 2022 and April 2023.

The finals tournament takes place in Germany on 11-28 January 2024.