Quarter-final action starts in Russia and Romania

The EHF European League Women, the new second-tier continental club competition, has progressed to the quarter-final, with three matches scheduled for Saturday and all will be streamed live on EHFTV.

The fourth tie, between Astrakhanochka and Siófok KC, will be played as a double-header in Hungary next week.

Two of Saturday’s matches take place in Russia, as Handball Club Lada face Herning-Ikast Handbold, and HC Zvezda host Nantes Atlantique Handball.

A Romanian derby is also on the cards, with HC Dunarea Braila trying to rewrite history against one of the biggest favourites of the competition, CS Minaur Baia Mare, a team that Braila failed to win against in the past eight years.

QUARTER-FINAL, LEG 1

HC Dunarea Braila (ROU) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)

Saturday, 27 March, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

three Braila players – right wing Aneta Udristioiu (44 goals) and backs Marina Dmitrovic (43) and Elena Dache (36) – are in the top 10 of the competition’s goal scorers list

four Braila players – Udristioiu, Gabriella Szucs, Madalina Zamfirescu and Bianca Tiron – played for Baia Mare in the past

Baia Mare coach Costica Buceschi was at the helm of Braila between 2015 and 2017

Braila failed to beat Baia Mare in their past 12 duels since March 2013, with Baia Mare winning the latest confrontation 26:19 last November

in the past 11 years, Baia Mare won 12 of the 18 duels, opposed to Braila’s four wins

Handball Club Lada (RUS) vs Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN)

Saturday 27 March, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

last season, the clubs met in the EHF Cup group phase and exchanged away wins; ultimately both sides reached the quarter-final

this year, Lada struggled in the group phase but squeezed into the quarter-final following a win against MKS Perla Lublin in the last match

Herning-Ikast were dominant in group B, winning five of their six matches and finishing on top with 10 points

the Danish team defeated another Russian team, Zvezda, twice in the group phase: 34:25 and 39:31

three Lada players – Olga Fomina, Veronika Nikitina and Valeriia Kirdyasheva – helped Russia qualify for the Tokyo Olympics last week

HC Zvezda (RUS) vs Nantes Atlantique Handball (FRA)

Saturday 27 March, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV