Women’s EHF EURO 2022 logo and brand identity unveiled

The Women’s EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers draw also saw the unveiling of the competition’s logo and brand identity.

The colours in the tournament logo and branding take inspiration from various elements connected to host cities in nations, Slovenia, North Macedonia and Montenegro.

At its core, the brand identity’s palette takes colours linked to landscape and landmarks associated with Ljubljana, Celje, Skopje and Podgorica as well as the national flags of the three nations.

The tournament logo has these colours implemented and, at its core is, a heart – which was borne out of the team unity and spirit in handball and the respect of the competition.

The additional elements of the logo, which was developed by Roy Wedema – who also responsible for the Men’s and Women’s EHF EURO 2020 logos – are linked to the motion, dynamics and celebrations associated with handball.