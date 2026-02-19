Race for the final quarter-final spots going down to the wire
The last round of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 group phase brings with it decisive clashes in the hunt for play-off and quarter-final tickets.
It will be a very important match for us. We need two points to advance. This is the last chance, so we are ready to give everything we have.
We perhaps have the best kind of pressure, which is that of the crowd, the desire to play well, the desire to play a quality match and to win at home. We need to take advantage of the opportunity we've been given to play without the pressure of objectives and results. It should galvanise us rather than make us overexcited.
We will step onto the court with a strong desire to improve and the determination to be much, much better. We also know that we usually react well in tough situations and are able to adapt. Even though we have already qualified for the quarterfinals, in this sport we always play to win, and if we beat Dortmund, we also win the group.
We’re looking forward to playing another final — another one of these all-in matches with everything that comes with it. We took an important scalp in the first encounter against a world-class team that brings enormous physicality in every position. FTC is a team full of big names throughout, but — like us — has been affected by injuries leading up to this final stretch of the group stage. Regardless of who and how many of us are ready for the match, we’ll need to hit our top level if we want to have any hopes of a win.
I expect a very tough match against Odense, which is one of the best teams in the Champions League. We want to get revenge because of our first round match. We need to show our best face on this game to reach our goals.
It has been a true honour to compete on the Champions League stage this season. We’ve grown, we’ve learned, and we’ve shared incredible moments with our supporters. Now, as we face Podravka, we want to finish with pride, passion, and the spirit that defines Sola HK. We’re ready to give everything and close this chapter in style.
The last match of the group stage awaits us, we are going on the road without pressure. However, this does not mean that we leave without concentration and focus. We will all do our best to finish the group stage with a win. Sola is a team that runs a lot, and it will be difficult. I think that if we play as a team and with the right focus, we will win.
It's a special game for me but it's okay, I like a lot of the girls but when we play against each other I want to win, just as well as I did when I played in Ikast. The vibe in the team is good; we train good and we play good, that's why we are here.
We absolutely want to finish the European season with a strong performance, good handball, and high-quality play, which we have already proven we are capable of during the season. We definitely do not want to hand over the court and the arena to our opponents from Brest.
We’ve had a very good run so far in this group stage, but everything can still change, so we’ll need to stay focused. We’re in a good position but we’ll have to confirm it in the game against Krim. We need to win to finish top of the group that’s really the objective for this match. Our destiny is in our hands. And in any case, the Champions League is played until the very end, so we have to be fully committed until the last match.