Race for the final quarter-final spots going down to the wire

In a tight group B, four teams are fighting for two direct quarter-final spots. In the Match of the Week, Odense Håndbold will look to seal their place with a win against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, who are also in the race. Brest Bretagne Handball can also secure a direct quarter-final berth with a victory, while CSM Bucuresti remain in contention alongside FTC. Elsewhere, Sola HK and Krim OTP Group Mercator will play their final matches of the campaign, both aiming to end their EHF Champions League Women season on a high.

In group A, the situation is more straightforward, as Györi Audi ETO KC and Metz Handball have already secured direct quarter-final tickets, while Team Esbjerg, DVSC Schaeffler and Gloria Bistrita will compete in the play-offs. The sixth-placed BV Borussia Dortmund will also secure a play-off spot even with a draw at Györ, but if they lose, Storhamar, who will host Bistrita, may leapfrog the German team.

All the details of all the different permutations ahead of the final round can be found here.

GROUP A

Sunday 22 February, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 2-0-2

Last match: Gloria Bistrita vs Storhamar Handball Elite, 6 September 2025 (29:26 (15:12))