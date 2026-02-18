Group B
Brest Bretagne Handball qualify for the quarter-finals if they:
- win or tie against Krim
- lose against Krim AND Odense lose or tie
- lose against Krim AND CSM lose or tie
Odense Håndbold qualify for the quarter-finals if they:
- win against FTC
- tie against FTC AND CSM lose or tie
CSM Bucuresti qualify for the quarter-finals if they:
- win against Ikast AND Odense lose or tie
FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria qualify for the quarter-finals if they:
- win against Odense AND CSM lose or tie
Ikast Håndbold have clinched a play-offs berth.
HC Podravka have clinched a play-offs berth.
Krim OTP Group Mercator and Sola HK are eliminated.
In case Brest Bretagne Handball, Odense Håndbold and CSM Bucuresti finish the group phase tied on (20) points, the ranking will be determined according to the table below, taking only the results of the involved teams against each other into account:
|
Team
|
Points
|
Goals
|
Goal Diff.
|
Brest Bretagne Handball
|
6
|
148:135
|
+13
|
CSM Bucuresti
|
4
|
134:128
|
+6
|
Odense Håndbold
|
2
|
124:143
|
-19
In case Brest Bretagne Handball, CSM Bucuresti and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria finish the group phase tied on (20) points, the ranking will be determined according to the table below, taking only the results of the involved teams against each other into account:
|
Team
|
Points
|
Goals
|
Goal Diff.
|
CSM Bucuresti
|
6
|
137:126
|
+11
|
Brest Bretagne Handball
|
4
|
130:131
|
-1
|
FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
|
2
|
118:128
|
-10
In case CSM Bucuresti, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Ikast Håndbold finish the group phase tied on (18) points, the ranking will be determined according to the table below, taking only the results of the involved teams against each other into account:
|
Team
|
Points
|
Goals
|
Goal Diff.
|
CSM Bucuresti
|
4
|
93:86
|
+7
|
FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
|
4
|
113:117
|
-4
|
Ikast Håndbold
|
2
|
79:82
|
-3
Statistics after round 13, CSM Bucuresti vs Ikast Håndbold to be played in round 14.