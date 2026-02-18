With 22 points on their accounts, Györi Audi ETO KC and Metz Handball have secured their direct qualification to the quarter-finals, with the last round to decide which team finishes in the top spot of group A. Three of the four play-off tickets are also booked, with BV Borussia Dortmund and Storhamar Handball Elite aiming to clinch the last seat available.

The situation is more tense in group B, where we witness a four-way battle for the two quarter-final spots: Brest Bretagne Handball, Odense Håndbold, CSM Bucuresti and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria can all hope for a direct ticket, with the round 14 games to decide which of them will celebrate.

Here are all the possible scenarios ahead of the last group matches.

Group A

Györi Audi ETO KC and Metz Handball have clinched their quarter-final berths.

Team Esbjerg have clinched third place in the group and a play-offs berth.

Gloria Bistrita have clinched fourth place in the group and a play-offs berth.

DVSC Schaeffler have clinched fifth place in the group and a play-offs berth.

BV Borussia Dortmund clinch sixth place and a play-offs berth if they:

win or tie against Györ

lose against Györ AND Storhamar lose or tie

Storhamar Handball Elite clinch sixth place and a play-offs berth if they:

win against Gloria Bistrita AND Dortmund lose

OTP Group Buducnost are eliminated.