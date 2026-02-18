Clinching scenarios: What teams need in last round of the group phase

18 February 2026, 11:00

The group phase of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 is set to reach a thrilling end, as the quarter-final and play-off line-ups will be competed in round 14 during the weekend. Here's what teams need to do in order to book a seat to the next phases.

With 22 points on their accounts, Györi Audi ETO KC and Metz Handball have secured their direct qualification to the quarter-finals, with the last round to decide which team finishes in the top spot of group A. Three of the four play-off tickets are also booked, with BV Borussia Dortmund and Storhamar Handball Elite aiming to clinch the last seat available.

The situation is more tense in group B, where we witness a four-way battle for the two quarter-final spots: Brest Bretagne Handball, Odense Håndbold, CSM Bucuresti and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria can all hope for a direct ticket, with the round 14 games to decide which of them will celebrate.

Here are all the possible scenarios ahead of the last group matches.

Group A

Györi Audi ETO KC and Metz Handball have clinched their quarter-final berths.

Team Esbjerg have clinched third place in the group and a play-offs berth.

Gloria Bistrita have clinched fourth place in the group and a play-offs berth.

DVSC Schaeffler have clinched fifth place in the group and a play-offs berth.

BV Borussia Dortmund clinch sixth place and a play-offs berth if they:

  • win or tie against Györ
  • lose against Györ AND Storhamar lose or tie

Storhamar Handball Elite clinch sixth place and a play-offs berth if they:

  • win against Gloria Bistrita AND Dortmund lose

OTP Group Buducnost are eliminated.

Group B

Brest Bretagne Handball qualify for the quarter-finals if they:

  • win or tie against Krim
  • lose against Krim AND Odense lose or tie
  • lose against Krim AND CSM lose or tie

Odense Håndbold qualify for the quarter-finals if they:

  • win against FTC
  • tie against FTC AND CSM lose or tie

CSM Bucuresti qualify for the quarter-finals if they:

  • win against Ikast AND Odense lose or tie

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria qualify for the quarter-finals if they:

  • win against Odense AND CSM lose or tie

Ikast Håndbold have clinched a play-offs berth.

HC Podravka have clinched a play-offs berth.

Krim OTP Group Mercator and Sola HK are eliminated.

 

In case Brest Bretagne Handball, Odense Håndbold and CSM Bucuresti finish the group phase tied on (20) points, the ranking will be determined according to the table below, taking only the results of the involved teams against each other into account:

Team

Points

Goals

Goal Diff.

Brest Bretagne Handball

6

148:135

+13

CSM Bucuresti

4

134:128

+6

Odense Håndbold

2

124:143

-19

 

In case Brest Bretagne Handball, CSM Bucuresti and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria finish the group phase tied on (20) points, the ranking will be determined according to the table below, taking only the results of the involved teams against each other into account:

Team

Points

Goals

Goal Diff.

CSM Bucuresti

6

137:126

+11

Brest Bretagne Handball

4

130:131

-1

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

2

118:128

-10

 

In case CSM Bucuresti, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Ikast Håndbold finish the group phase tied on (18) points, the ranking will be determined according to the table below, taking only the results of the involved teams against each other into account:

Team

Points

Goals

Goal Diff.

CSM Bucuresti

4

93:86

+7

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

4

113:117

-4

Ikast Håndbold

2

79:82

-3

Statistics after round 13, CSM Bucuresti vs Ikast Håndbold to be played in round 14.

