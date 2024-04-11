MEDIA RELEASE: The European Handball Federation releases a 45-minute documentary covering the record-breaking Men’s EHF European Handball Championship 2024, which took place in Germany last January.

From Friday 12 April 2024, the film ‘Here to Win’ will be available exclusively and for free on the EHF’s Home of Handball YouTube channel and the OTT platform EHFTV.

The Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Germany turned into a three-week-long feast of handball with 24 teams from across the continent competing for the coveted trophy in six venues between 10 and 28 January.

With memories of the record-breaking event still fresh, the EHF is releasing the official tournament documentary ‘Here to Win’ on Friday 12 April. The 45-minute film captures the spirit and the drama of the biggest EHF EURO event in history.

The thrilling story of the tournament is told through the experiences of two main protagonists of the teams that contested the pulsating final on Sunday 28 January in Cologne: French all-time great Nikola Karabatic, who played his last EHF EURO before retiring, and Danish star Mathias Gidsel.

“I don’t know if it’s real, I am standing here like on a cloud,” Karabatic says after France have won the final against Denmark 33:31 in overtime. “Everything went like a dream.”

The documentary provides behind-the-scenes footage of the French star thanks to the exclusive access the film makers got to the Karabatic family, including his brother Luka, mother Radmila, and partner Geraldine Pillet.

The fulfilment of Karabatic’s dream ended Denmark’s hopes to win the European title for the first time in more than a decade.

“We sacrificed everything to be here. Being out there and losing the EHF EURO final was tough,” says Gidsel, before adding on a positive note: “Tomorrow is another day, and the Olympics are around the corner.”

The documentary includes a range of other players and experts sharing their opinions, including Germany goalkeeper Andreas Wolff and Spanish legend Víctor Tomás.

Among the many highlights featured in the documentary is the opening day in Düsseldorf, where a crowd of 53,586 spectators made for a world-record attendance at a handball match, and the heart-warming buzz created by Faroe Islands and their many fans during the team’s first-ever EHF EURO appearance.

The captivating film is a joint production of EHF and Infront. The title ‘Here to Win’ is a playful variation of the tournament’s official slogan, ‘Here to Play.’

Subtitles are available in English, French, German, Croatian and Danish.