Radicevic: Bronze would shine like gold for me

In 2012, Radicevic won the silver medal at the London Olympic Games and became EHF EURO champion in Belgrade, a few months later, she won the EHF Champions League with Györ. On Sunday, her farewell match will be another home match, as she now plays for Krim in Ljubljana. And despite finishing her career in the national team, she will continue with the club: “My plan is one more season,” Radicevic says.

For her coach Bojana Popovic, this is a good decision, not to leave the sport completely: “We will still see Jovanka on court. This is good for the whole world of handball. We will have new players in the national team, but it will be difficult to find players like her with the same energy and emotions. I would be extremely happy, if she can make her dream come true to win a medal in her last national team match.”

But will Sunday really be the end? What if Montenegro qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris? “Like for me, Olympic Games are always a point to think about a comeback. Maybe Jovanka will come back to do something great again,” says Popovic, who had finished her career after the London Olympic Games and had her comeback four years later at the Rio Olympic Games – even as Montenegrin flag bearer.

Jovanka Radicevic, who was flag bearer of Montenegro at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, has completely different thoughts about 2024: “Of course, I will come to Paris. But with my kids, I go for shopping and support my team.”

And she has already planned her time after playing handball – she wants to open a beauty salon: “Beauty things are interesting for me. We are women, we take care of this, we want to look nice, and when I finish my handball career I will go in the beauty business.” But before this, she eagerly wants to fulfil her “bronze-will-shine-like-gold” mission in Ljubljana.