Radicevic hits 20 seasons among Europe's elite

1. Jovanka Radicevic: 20 seasons (including 2023/24)

Double figures, and then double that! Jovanka Radicevic is still going strong at the age of 36, having never missed an EHF Champions League season since her debut for WHC Buducnost BEMAX in the 2004/05 campaign.

Fittingly, the all-time top scorer (1,069 goals) is about to play her second season with the team who has played the most season's in the competition, Krim Mercator Ljubljana. She has also featured for Györi Audi ETO KC - with whom she won the title in 2013 - WHC Vardar and Kastamonu Belediyesi KC.

2. Katrine Lunde: 19 seasons

Trailing Radicevic by just one season is goalkeeper Katrine Lunde, who has taken home an EHF Champions League winners medal seven times in those 19 campaigns, including the last three, all with Vipers Kristiansand.

The 43-year-old has also tasted glory with Viborg HK and Györ (two titles each) after beginning her EHF Champions League journey with Aalborg DH. She also spent two seasons with Rostov-Don in Russia.

=3. Cristina Neagu: 17 seasons

It takes a lot for Romanian star Cristina Neagu to be kept off a list of top EHF Champions League Women players. About to begin her seventh season with CSM Bucuresti having transferred from Buducnost, she has also featured for two other teams in her homeland; CSM Corona Brasov and SCM Ramnicu Valcea.

On 1,028 goals, Neagu took the title as a Buducnost player in 2015.

=3. Milena Raicevic: 17 seasons

Unlike the other players at the top of this list, Milena Raicevic is associated with one club, Buducnost, and she is about to play her 16th season with the club from Podgorica.

One season with Kastamonu in 2021/22 prevents her from being a one-club woman, but the 2012 and 2015 champion has been a great servant to Buducnost down the years.

=3. Andrea Lekic: 17 seasons

Completing the top five is Serbia's Andrea Lekic, who is looking forward to another year with FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria after they finished as runners-up last season, in what was her first year back in Hungary.

A decade ago she departed Hungary with her only winner's medal to date, in 2013 with Györ. She has also featured for Krim, Vardar and CSM in the EHF Champions League.

16 seasons including 2023/24



Ana Gros (Krim, Györ, Thüringer HC, Metz, Brest, CSKA, Györ)

Barbara Lazovic (Krim, Vardar, CSM, Buducnost,

Alexandrina Barbosa Cabral (Madeira, Velncia, Brasov, Itxako, Valcea, Thüringer HC, Fleury, Rostov, CSM, Brest)

Karolina Kudlacz-Gloc (Gdansk, Leipzig, Bietigheim)

15 seasons including 2023/24

Dragana Cvijic (Krim, Buducnost, Vardar, CSM, FTC)

Nora Mörk (Larvik, Györ, CSM, Vipers, Esbjerg)