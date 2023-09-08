Jeřábková to see familiar faces in maiden Match of the Week

Little did Jeřábková know that her first opponent in the new season of the EHF Champions League Women would be Vipers, as the reigning champions will face the winners of the EHF European League Women in the first Match of the Week of the new season.

“Of course, when I signed, Ikast were not in the EHF Champions League, we found out in late June, but there were talks about applying for a wild card. Therefore, I made my decision to sign here before the news, but it is an excellent feeling to be back in this competition,” says the Czech left back.

Indeed, the 27-year-old has been one of the most consistent players in the top European competition in the previous two seasons, after moving to Vipers from German side Thüringer HC in 2021. After being named the MVP of the EHF FINAL4 in the 2021/22 season, Jeřábková finished her stint with Vipers as the second highest scorer last season, when she scored 118 goals.

In fact, only three players have scored more than Jeřábková’s 192-goal tally in the past two seasons in the EHF Champions League Women, with Henny Reistad leading that list, with 246 goals, followed by Cristina Neagu with 228, and Ana Gros, on 206.

The Czech back will now take on another challenge with Ikast, as the Danish side returns to the EHF Champions League for the first time in six seasons, last reaching the quarter-finals in 2017/18, under their previous name, FC Midtjylland.

“I am very happy here, of course, it has been a very good choice for me. The facilities are fantastic, everybody is ambitious, everybody wants to deliver good performances, the ambitions are also high. We are a good group and we really want to have a great season,” says Jeřábková.