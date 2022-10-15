Rapid secure a draw after a comeback in Podgorica

Rapid Bucuresti's unbeaten streak continues after earning a last-minute draw in Podgorica.

The Montenegrin side was flying on the wings of Milena Raicevic and Armelle Attingré in the first half and in the end were close to their 150th EHF Champions League win.

Rapid Bucuresti showed their toughness as they made a couple of comebacks during the match, from being four goals down to a tie game.

In a nerve-wracking finish, Buducnost made two mistakes allowing Rapid to make a turnover and have their first lead after 40 minutes of the game. Matea Pletikosic quickly made it up with a goal for a draw and Rapid had to settle for a point as Orlane Kanor's free throw was unsuccessful.

Group B

WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) vs CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) 30:30 (13:10)

an even start of the game saw both teams taking a one-goal lead at least once with a strong defensive display

goalkeepers were on show in the first half: if Ivana Kapitanovic made a save, Armelle Attingré responded, sometimes even with two in a row. Eight saves out of 21 attempts and 12 saves out of 22 attempts were their numbers in the first 30 minutes

Buducnost's 4-0 run around the 20th minute saw them go from trailing by two to leading by two

Rapid Bucuresti made a comeback on Spanish power at the start of the second half with Ainhoa Hernández Serrador and Marta Lopez Herrero scoring easily

it all came down to the final minutes of the match, as in a nail-biting finish, Rapid almost took a third consecutive win after Alexandra Lacrabere's penalty shot but Buducnost scored easily and had a good defence in crunch time

the leading scorer was Milena Raicevic scoring 12 times, bringing her tally in the competition to 59

Rapid Bucuresti's determination

Rapid is the second team in the EHF Champions League Women from the capital, Bucharest. Ahead of Round 5, both CSM and Rapid had the same record, with three wins and one draw. Given this is Rapid's maiden journey in the competition, the team can be proud of what they achieved.

Coming back into the game after trailing by three goals numerous times in the match and overcoming all the problems they had in attack, their determination was crucial for a draw in Podgorica. The draw maintained their unbeaten start and are still one of four teams without a defeat this season.