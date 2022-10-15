Elisson stands out in Iceland’s second clear victory

Only one of 16 Round 2 qualifiers on the road to the EHF EURO 2024 in Germany was played on Saturday, and Iceland took their second victory in this competition.



After their dominant 36:21 against Israel on Wednesday, the team of head coach Gudmundur Gudmundsson was again victorious in Tallinn. The 25:37 reverse was the second defeat for the hosts after their 23:31 loss against the Czech Republic.



Group 3:

Estonia vs Iceland 25:37 (13:20)



This was the first duel of both sides in 13 years and like in three of four previous encounters, Iceland clearly took the points.

Despite missing top players such as EHF EURO 2022 top scorer Omar Ingi Magnusson and playmaker Aron Palmarsson, the Icelanders did not have any problems to secure their second victory in the EHF EURO 2024 qualification.

Left wing Bjarki Mar Elisson was the outstanding player of the match, scoring 11 goals, including seven in the first half, when Iceland had already taken control of the match.

30:20 was the first double-figured lead and finally, the Vikings were happy with four points and an overall goal difference of +26 goals from the first two rounds. Estonia, who are still looking for their first point, had Karl Toom as their top scorer with seven goals.