Raul Nantes impresses as Dinamo stun Kielce

Everyone was eager to see what C.S Dinamo Bucuresti, now coached by Xavier Pascual and having signed former EHF Champions League Men winners like Cedric Sorhaindo and Khaled Ghedbane, could produce this season.

Dinamo Bucuresti's 32:29 victory on Thursday evening against Lomza Vive Kielce showed that they are up for the battle, with the Romanian side's individual experience proving vital when Kielce responded in the last quarter of the game.

GROUP B

C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Lomza Vive Kielce (POL) 32:29 (16:12)

Dinamo were ahead on the scoreboard throughout the first half. The advantage reached five goals multiple times in the first 30 minutes, as Catalin Bizau scored four goals past a Kielce defence that struggled to find solutions

after a four-goal run, Kielce were level with 20 minutes to play. But Raul Nantes was firing on all cylinders and kept his teammates’ heads above water

thanks to the Brazilian player scoring four goals in the last 10 minutes, the hosts kept their advantage

Raul Nantes scored 11 goals from open play to finish as Dinamo Bucuresti's top scorer

Kielce were missing several key players, including the Dujshebaev brothers, and they played with only one goalkeeper: Andreas Wolff

Dinamo Bucuresti take opening win in style

In their first match in group B in the EHF Champions League 2021/22 season, the Romanian side claimed their first victory in a magnificent way.

Backed up by their fans, the players were fired up from the first minute, leaving no space for Kielce to breathe. And while you might have expected Cedric Sorhaindo or Christian Dissinger to be in the spotlight, Raul Nantes and Catalin Bizau led their side offensively. Dinamo might be a much stronger threat than expected.