Referees nominated for Women’s EHF EURO 2024

The 18 pairs nominated (in alphabetical order by nationality) are:

Ana Vranes / Marlis Wenninger (AUT)

Tatjana Prastalo / Vesna Balvan (BIH)

Georgi Doychinov / Yulian Goretsov (BUL)

Javier Alvarez Mata / Yon Bustamante Lopez (ESP)

Yann Carmaux / Julien Mursch (FRA)

Maike Merz / Tanja Kuttler (GER)

Kristof Altmar / Marton Horvath (HUN)

Gianna Stella Merisi / Andrea Alejandra Pepe (ITA)

Tomas Barysas / Povilas Petrusis (LTU)

Igor Covalciuc / Alexei Covalciuc (MDA)

Jelena Vujacic / Andjelina Kazanegra (MNE)

William Weijmans / Rick Wolbertus (NED)

Eskil Braseth / Leif Andre Sundet (NOR)

Cristina Lovin / Simona Raluca Stancu (ROU)

Ozren Backovic / Mirko Palackovic (SLO)

Vanja Antic / Jelena Jakovljevic (SRB)

Pinar Ünlü Hatipoglu / Mehtap Simsek (TUR)

Marina Duplii / Olena Pobedrina (UKR)

These pairs will referee the 65 matches across six preliminary round (four teams each) and two main round groups (six teams each) as well as the final weekend.

For championship preparation purposes, the pairs will gather in Vienna from 27-29 September for the ‘Referees & Delegates Course’ in the lead-up to the final tournament.

The Women’s EHF EURO 2024 will be played in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland from 28 November to 15 December.

It marks the first time that the women’s event is played with 24 teams and the first time that Austria and Switzerland host the women’s edition of the European Handball Federation’s flagship national team event.

Two preliminary round groups each will be played in Basel (Switzerland), Innsbruck (Austria) and Debrecen (Hungary).

The main round will be played in Debrecen and Vienna, with Austria’s capital hosting the final weekend.