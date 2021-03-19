Reichert spares Austria’s blushes

Nine goals from 19-year-old Johanna Reichert helped Austria survive a first-half scare on the opening day of European qualification for the World Championship 2021.

Having trailed by three goals in the first half, the Austrians turned things around to claim a win over Kosovo on home court, in one of the most exciting of Friday’s six matches.

Slovakia claimed a hard-fought win over Ukraine to put one foot in the next round

EHF EURO 2022 co-hosts North Macedonia overcome Iceland after disastrous start

Kosovo fail to hold on to early lead away to Austria

Lithuania snatch last-gasp win over Greece

In group 1, a powerful start to the second half gave Slovakia a commanding lead over Ukraine, which they never gave up en route to a 31:28 win. Group hosts Luxembourg overcame a poor first half to get within a single goal of Israel with just 12 minutes remaining, before eventually losing 22:18.

Iceland got off to an amazing start against their Macedonian hosts in Skopje, going 7:2 up after 14 minutes. They would, however, only score one more goal in the first half as Sara Ristovska led a fightback. The CSKA player fired in 11 goals as North Macedonia claimed a 24:17 win. Elsewhere in group 2, two goals in the final 90 seconds gave Lithuania a 27:26 win over Greece.

Group 4 hosts Austria were in a spot of bother as they fell 9:6 behind to Kosovo in the first half. 19-year-old Johanna Reichert emerged as their hero as her nine-goal haul led them to a 26:20 victory.

While in Minsk, Belarus took no chances against the dangerous Faroe Islands, storming into a 15:7 half-time lead before eventually winning 21:13 to go top of group 5.

Photo copyright: ÖHB/Agentur DIENER/Eva Manhart