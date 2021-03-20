Velenje, Ystads and Anorthosis move closer to semi-finals

Three first leg quarter-final matches were played in the EHF European Cup Men on Saturday, and although the final scores were different, all of the visiting teams ultimately won by five goals.

RK Gorenje Velenje, Ystads IF and Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta each took a big step towards reaching the semi-finals – but they now need to defend their advantage on home court.

Velenje won 31:26 at HC Robe Zubri, as Ibrahim Haseljic netted eight times and Aljaz Panjtar recorded 14 saves

goalkeeper Oscar Jensen also made 14 saves for Ystads, helping the Swedish team to beat HC Polva Serviti 33:28

Anorthosis defeated SC Minaur Baia Mare 27:22, as their Greek right wing Nikolaos Totos scored 10 goals

the second leg matches in these three ties will be played next Saturday

the fourth tie, AEK Athens HC vs HC Neva SPb, will be played as a double-header on Thursday and Friday in Athens

Anorthosis continue to surprise

Although Anorthosis are playing their first European season in 22 years, the Cypriot team look quite confident at this level.

They started the current tournament in round 2 and have already eliminated TJ Sokol Nove Veseli, Beykoz BLD SK and SC kelag Ferlach.

After their 27:22 away win against Romanian side CS Minaur Baia Mare, Anorthosis have a good chance to progress to the semi-finals.