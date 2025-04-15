Reistad’s game: “It's a lot about preparations before the game”

No doubt the 26-year-old can score. And she is also well-known for making a lot of assists, topping this list at the Women’s EHF EURO 2024, where she clinched the trophy with Norway. But of course, Reistad keeps working on developing her game — so what has she been focused on lately?

“I feel like, at least now, the place I am furthest from being fully developed is probably my connection with the line player, so all of those small passes and small agreements with the line player. The stuff we can figure out, just with small agreements, is something I'm working on now,” says Reistad.

“Of course, it's not taking my time fully, but I know it's a thing I need to have some more focus on to be dangerous at that point as well.

“I feel like now I have a better overview of the play. My goal too, when I'm passing, it's always like finding the back players or wing players, so when I search for possibilities to play, I often look further than or like over the line player for the next station in a way. But I feel like if I can master playing with the line player as well, I’ll have a big advantage.

“I really want to listen to the line players as well, like, in what way they want the ball and what can be the best timing for them to receive the ball in. Try to play on their strengths as well as mine so we can make the most dangerous combination for the defence. So, it's definitely a different dialogue with different line players.”