EURO24M

Remili adds MVP award to EHF EURO crown

Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
EHF / Kevin Domas
28 January 2024, 21:30

French centre back Nedim Remili centred his position as a true leader of the new European champions on Sunday night when he picked up the Most Valuable Player of the tournament award.

Remili was chosen as MVP by a panel of EHF experts based on his performances during the whole competition, which included an important role in both defence and attack. While Dika Mem was the main offensive asset for France, Remili played a critical role, scoring 34 goals in nine games while delivering 53 assists, more than any other player.

The Men’s EHF EURO 2024 is the first time Remili has won an MVP award at a major competition, but his talent was already rewarded with appearances in previous tournaments’ All-star Teams. The left-hander was elected best centre back at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 as well as at the 2023 IHF Men’s World Championship. He was also elected best right back at the 2017 World Championship, but has since switched positions

“It is an honour to be elected MVP, when you look at the former winners, there are only superstars in there,” said Remili after the final against Denmark.

“But of course, nothing would have been possible without my teammates. If I give them assists and they don’t score, then the statistics would not have been that impressive. So this award goes to them as well,” said the 28-year-old after getting his trophy.

EURO24M SF1 France Vs Sweden MAL7033 AM
Kolektiff Images
EURO24M SF1 France Vs Sweden MAL6176 AM
Kolektiff Images
EURO24M Final France Vs Denmark C4 4912 JC
Kolektiff Images

However, despite winning gold with France, Remili could not match Mathias Gidsel’s and Martim Costa’s performances when it comes to goals scored. The Portuguese left back and the Danish right back were the joint best scorers of the EHF EURO 2024, netting 54 times each – Gidsel catching Costa with eight goals in the final. Both players were also part of the All-star Team.

At 21 years old, Martim Costa becomes the youngest player to ever become best scorer at the EHF EURO.

“To be the best left back and one of the top scorers at the EHF EURO 2024 is extraordinary. I want to thank my teammates and my family who have supported me and helped me achieve this milestone. My goal is to continue to give a lot to my national team and my country,” said the Portuguese player.

“It’s great, but I would have rather won the gold medal, of course,” added Gidsel.

EURO24M Final France Vs Denmark UH11952 UH
Kolektiff Images
EURO24M Netherlands Vs Portugal C4 7209 JC
Kolektiff Images
EURO24M Medals Ceremomy AR35017 AH
