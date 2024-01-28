Remili adds MVP award to EHF EURO crown

Remili was chosen as MVP by a panel of EHF experts based on his performances during the whole competition, which included an important role in both defence and attack. While Dika Mem was the main offensive asset for France, Remili played a critical role, scoring 34 goals in nine games while delivering 53 assists, more than any other player.

The Men’s EHF EURO 2024 is the first time Remili has won an MVP award at a major competition, but his talent was already rewarded with appearances in previous tournaments’ All-star Teams. The left-hander was elected best centre back at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 as well as at the 2023 IHF Men’s World Championship. He was also elected best right back at the 2017 World Championship, but has since switched positions

“It is an honour to be elected MVP, when you look at the former winners, there are only superstars in there,” said Remili after the final against Denmark.

“But of course, nothing would have been possible without my teammates. If I give them assists and they don’t score, then the statistics would not have been that impressive. So this award goes to them as well,” said the 28-year-old after getting his trophy.