Inside the EHF

Reports from five years of commission work

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation22 April 2021, 11:00

On the eve of EHF Congress 2021, the European Handball Federation has published a brochure featuring reports which summarise the commissions’ work over their electoral period, 2016 – 2021.

The reports featured include those of

  • the Executive Committee
  • the Competitions Commission
  • the Methods Commission
  • the Beach Handball Commission
  • the EHF Court of Handball
  • the EHF Court of Appeal
  • the EHF Court of Arbitration Council
  • the Nations Board Men
  • the Women’s Handball Board
  • the Comptrollers

They complement the oral reports which will be given at the congress’ first session on Friday.

The brochure can be downloaded here.

