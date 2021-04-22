Inside the EHF
Reports from five years of commission work
On the eve of EHF Congress 2021, the European Handball Federation has published a brochure featuring reports which summarise the commissions’ work over their electoral period, 2016 – 2021.
The reports featured include those of
- the Executive Committee
- the Competitions Commission
- the Methods Commission
- the Beach Handball Commission
- the EHF Court of Handball
- the EHF Court of Appeal
- the EHF Court of Arbitration Council
- the Nations Board Men
- the Women’s Handball Board
- the Comptrollers
They complement the oral reports which will be given at the congress’ first session on Friday.
The brochure can be downloaded here.