Reports from five years of commission work

On the eve of EHF Congress 2021, the European Handball Federation has published a brochure featuring reports which summarise the commissions’ work over their electoral period, 2016 – 2021.

The reports featured include those of

the Executive Committee

the Competitions Commission

the Methods Commission

the Beach Handball Commission

the EHF Court of Handball

the EHF Court of Appeal

the EHF Court of Arbitration Council

the Nations Board Men

the Women’s Handball Board

the Comptrollers

They complement the oral reports which will be given at the congress’ first session on Friday.

The brochure can be downloaded here.