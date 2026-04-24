Fourth time's a charm?
Another back-to-back clash between these sides, the first one without Cristina Neagu, but nothing different — at least for now. The first leg played in Denmark last weekend followed the same pattern as the 2021/22 clash — to a beat, as Team Esbjerg won with the same result (26:25). CSM were competitive and dangerous, coming back to level with a good defensive approach, but just as in previous editions, they could not convert when it mattered, failing once again and leaving Denmark emptyhanded.
The pattern is clear — Esbjerg have won on home court in all four previous encounters, while CSM hold only that one win at home in the quarter-finals, from the 2024/25 first leg game. Could that home court finally be their lucky charm?
Across all quarter-final ties, the margins have been narrow. Esbjerg have repeatedly found solutions in the decisive moments, while CSM's best phases rarely lasted long enough to come on top. Despite different eras and players, it was never about quality, but rather about the right timing and dealing with the pressure and nerves.
It is on CSM to turn it around and the Match of the Week on Sunday offers them their fourth chance to finally get rid of the burden they carry. They will have strong support from their fans, and they will have to deliver their best performance so far, because if Esbjerg know one thing in this rivalry, it is how to protect even the smallest edge in nail-biting finishes.