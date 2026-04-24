Rivalry on repeat: CSM look to break curse against Esbjerg

Rivalry on repeat: CSM look to break curse against Esbjerg

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
24 April 2026, 11:30

It is walking down memory lane for handball fans these days as the quarter-finals of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 once again feature a duel between Team Esbjerg and CSM Bucuresti. The teams are meeting at this stage of the competition for the fourth time in the past five seasons. So far, the Danish side have been the one advancing to the EHF FINAL4 on each occasion, so can the Match of the Week in Bucharest on Sunday finally turn the tide for CSM?

Following the quarter-finals in 2021/22, 2022/23 and 2024/25, and the 2025/26 first leg last week, Esbjerg hold a clear advantage in their head-to-head with CSM, as the Romanian side managed just one win from those seven confrontations.

After Esbjerg won the first leg 26:25, all eyes are now on CSM as the MOTW travels to Romania for the reverse fixture on Sunday (26 April at 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV) with the spot at the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 at stake.

Here is a look back on what has become an iconic quarter-final matchup in recent years.

How it all started

Back in May 2022, Esbjerg arrived in Bucharest as quarter-final debutants and left with a 26:25 win, sealed by Vilde Mortensen Ingstad's goal in the closing seconds after CSM had failed a last attempt. The first half saw Esbjerg lead by three, but CSM bounced back into the game with crucial saves by Tess Wester and produced the first of many dramatic moments between these two sides.

In the second leg, it was far from straightforward. CSM were convincing on the Danish court in the first 40 minutes and were in the lead, but Esbjerg's defence made a real difference in the second half. They made a comeback to take over the lead at 27:24 with four minutes left. CSM tried to make a miracle run, but only managed to get a draw, as Malin Larsen Aune netted for 27:27. Team Esbjerg went to their first EHF FINAL4 with a 53:52 win on aggregate.

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Second chance

Exactly a year later, CSM got their chance for revenge as they were pitted against Esbjerg again. It was the clash of the two best attacks, and one side delivered. This time, the Danish side were at home first and took the most of playing in front of their fans — they confirmed their dominance with a 32:28 win. Esbjerg went all-in from the start and used CSM's bad spell midway through the first half to grab a four-goal lead and managed to keep that distance throughout as they dictated the tempo.

Playing in their own arena a week later, CSM did not manage to use that home magic in their favour. It was a promising start, as CSM were in the lead with the help of the crowd, and for the first time in their quarter-final encounters, they were in front at half-time (12:9). However, the same problem occurred in the second half again, as their game began to falter and Esbjerg used a 7:2 run to overturn everything and seal a convincing 65:59 win on aggregate. Time and again, Esbjerg's ability to adjust defensively and control the tempo in the second half proved decisive.

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Neagu's farewell

Cristina Neagu's final EHF Champions League season added another layer to this rivalry. The legendary left back, a three-time top scorer of the competition and one of its defining figures, had one last shot at guiding CSM back to Budapest. And for once, it looked like the script might change. The scenario was the same as in the 2021/22 season — first game at home, return in Denmark.

In Neagu's last dance at home, it looked very good for CSM and for her, even receiving the Player of the Match award. For the first time, they celebrated a win against Esbjerg in the quarter-finals (30:29) after they delivered where it usually all fell apart — in the second half. They were down by two at half-time, but their incredible 10:3 run turned everything and secured them the win, despite Henny Reistad's heroics, who narrowed the gap to the smallest margin.

Maybe the story could have been different, and Neagu would not have had her last game in the quarter-finals, but Esbjerg's Anna Kristensen made sure the Danish team took control once again in the second leg. After a poor start, Esbjerg made a break, but CSM kept fighting as the teams were trading leads. A new drama was slowly unfolding as the teams were in a deadlock with five minutes to go, but CSM could not withstand the pressure, not being able to score until the final buzzer. Esbjerg took advantage of it, using a 4:0 unanswered run and booked their fourth consecutive EHF FINAL4 with a 55:52 win on aggregate.

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Fourth time's a charm?

Another back-to-back clash between these sides, the first one without Cristina Neagu, but nothing different — at least for now. The first leg played in Denmark last weekend followed the same pattern as the 2021/22 clash — to a beat, as Team Esbjerg won with the same result (26:25). CSM were competitive and dangerous, coming back to level with a good defensive approach, but just as in previous editions, they could not convert when it mattered, failing once again and leaving Denmark emptyhanded.

The pattern is clear — Esbjerg have won on home court in all four previous encounters, while CSM hold only that one win at home in the quarter-finals, from the 2024/25 first leg game. Could that home court finally be their lucky charm?

Across all quarter-final ties, the margins have been narrow. Esbjerg have repeatedly found solutions in the decisive moments, while CSM's best phases rarely lasted long enough to come on top. Despite different eras and players, it was never about quality, but rather about the right timing and dealing with the pressure and nerves.

It is on CSM to turn it around and the Match of the Week on Sunday offers them their fourth chance to finally get rid of the burden they carry. They will have strong support from their fans, and they will have to deliver their best performance so far, because if Esbjerg know one thing in this rivalry, it is how to protect even the smallest edge in nail-biting finishes.

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photos © Niels Hulsted (main and fourth in-text); Sabin / Fast Media (first in-text); Razvan Pasarica (second in-text); Raluca Malnasi (third in-text)

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