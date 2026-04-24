Following the quarter-finals in 2021/22, 2022/23 and 2024/25, and the 2025/26 first leg last week, Esbjerg hold a clear advantage in their head-to-head with CSM, as the Romanian side managed just one win from those seven confrontations.

After Esbjerg won the first leg 26:25, all eyes are now on CSM as the MOTW travels to Romania for the reverse fixture on Sunday (26 April at 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV) with the spot at the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 at stake.

Here is a look back on what has become an iconic quarter-final matchup in recent years.





How it all started

Back in May 2022, Esbjerg arrived in Bucharest as quarter-final debutants and left with a 26:25 win, sealed by Vilde Mortensen Ingstad's goal in the closing seconds after CSM had failed a last attempt. The first half saw Esbjerg lead by three, but CSM bounced back into the game with crucial saves by Tess Wester and produced the first of many dramatic moments between these two sides.

In the second leg, it was far from straightforward. CSM were convincing on the Danish court in the first 40 minutes and were in the lead, but Esbjerg's defence made a real difference in the second half. They made a comeback to take over the lead at 27:24 with four minutes left. CSM tried to make a miracle run, but only managed to get a draw, as Malin Larsen Aune netted for 27:27. Team Esbjerg went to their first EHF FINAL4 with a 53:52 win on aggregate.