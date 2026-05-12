Following a successful event partnership during the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025, Kanso Sports and EHF Marketing decided to expand the partnership for 2026 with a broader creative vision.

The starting point was clear: create products that connect elite handball with off-court lifestyle culture. Translating that vision into a product, however, required months of detailed development work, design refinement, and close creative collaboration between both partners.

This approach ultimately led to the creation of the new limited-edition EHF Champions League sneaker, accompanied by a pair of co-branded shower slippers as part of the wider collection.

The EHF Champions League sneaker represents an important step in the continued lifestyle positioning of the EHF Champions League brand. For the first time, EHF Marketing is introducing an official sneaker built around the identity and atmosphere of Europe’s premium club handball competition and its flagship event, the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4.

The sneaker in the Kanso Braga silhouette itself is a refined reinterpretation of a classic sport style sneaker. Rooted in Kanso’s design philosophy — purity and simplicity — it blends Scandinavian minimalism with Japanese aesthetic principles.



Key features include:

premium Italian leather upper

handmade craftsmanship in Portugal

subtle Kanji symbol (the Japanese character for “human”) on the lateral side, symbolising unity - one person supporting the community

EHF Champions League branding on the heel tab, tongue, and insole

subtle 3D Kanso Sports logo elements

More than a piece of merchandise, the sneaker reflects the growing lifestyle culture surrounding handball and the emotional connection fans have with the EHF FINAL4 experience. The TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 has evolved into far more than just a weekend of four matches — it has become one of the leading sports entertainment events, combining elite handball, entertainment and fan culture on a single stage.

“I have been involved from the very beginning and even had the honour of serving as the unofficial product tester of the sneakers for some time now. I am very happy with both the look and feel of the product, as well as the professional cooperation and partnership with Kanso, which has been defined by trust, creativity, and a shared commitment to quality,” says David Szlezak, Managing Director of EHF Marketing.

The limited-edition EHF Champions League sneaker will be available exclusively at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 weekend in Cologne. Fans will be able to purchase the sneaker at the official Kanso Sports booth inside the LANXESS arena throughout the event weekend.

The sneaker will retail for EUR 150 and will be available in unisex sizes ranging from 37 to 47, while stocks last. Quantities are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. So don’t miss out on this chance.

About Kanso Sports

Kanso Sports combines high-performance footwear with refined Scandinavian-inspired design principles, focusing on simplicity, functionality, and premium craftsmanship. That’s why every functional detail, material and biomechanical aspect is carefully considered in their shoe design process.

“We are grateful to collaborate with the professional EHF Marketing organization and proud to bring standout products to the world’s pinnacle handball event,” says Tomas Solin, Founder & CEO, Kanso Sports. “This partnership is a seal of trust and credibility we deeply appreciate.”

“To add timeless off court elegance to our performance line-up strengthens our range and extends Kanso’s connection with the community,” says Thomas Nord, Creative Director & Head of Design. “The Braga co-lab embodies sport style with lasting quality.”