All the parents had keys for the H71 training hall, which became the children's playground.

“We played handball five, six hours per day, just us kids, we were and we are addicted to handball,” says Mittún, who was also a talented football player. As a young teenager he had to pick a sport, and as all of their family played handball, he did the same.

“Handball runs through my veins, my father and my mother were players, my uncle, my aunt, simply every one around in my family.”

Handball now is the biggest sport on the Faroe Islands, thanks largely to the Mittún and Ellefsen á Skipagøtu clan and their peers, who form the current golden generation of men’s and women’s national teams.

“We are individually skilled, of course, but for us it is all about team spirit. We know each other for so long, as the Faroe Islands are small. We played our whole life together, we are friends on the court, we are all like a family. And we always believed in us. This is what counts,” says Mittún.

“Currently handball from the Faroe Islands shows to the world of sports what is possible by a really small country. And this is what we are really proud of.”