Gros: “The feeling of being in Budapest is truly indescribable”

Györ are also tied to one of Brest's biggest European successes. Back in that historic 2020/21 season, Brest eliminated the Hungarian side in a dramatic semi-final after overtime and penalties.

“Everything is possible in Budapest. If I could sign right now for it to end the same way, I would sign immediately,” says Gros.

“As stressful as those extra times and penalties were, and as much energy as gets lost there, especially for the next day — that ending, that win. I would love for something like that to happen again.”

Playing against Györ in Budapest, Gros knows exactly what awaits Brest in the semi-final.

“Of course, I know and we know what that means. They are the main favourites, and they won the title last season as well, but nobody is unbeatable. We will prepare for them as much as possible.

“That experience and certain things I can bring to the team and tell them, of course I will help as much as I can in every aspect of the game. So, it will really be important that we are all at our top level, every single player. And of course, to have a little bit of sporting luck as well.”

The last dance approaches

Gros admits she still has not fully processed that the end of her career is now only days away.

“I am still not fully aware of it. I think only once I get there and see the crowd again, when I feel that atmosphere again, that unbelievable atmosphere, only then I will realise, okay, now these really are the last two days of my career.