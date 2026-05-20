Gros: “The feeling of being in Budapest is truly indescribable”

Gros: “The feeling of being in Budapest is truly indescribable”

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
20 May 2026, 11:20

Some stories in handball keep circling back to the same place, and in the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 season, Ana Gros has lived that circle twice. 

The Brest Bretagne Handball right back scored her 1,000th EHF Champions League goal in Ljubljana, against Krim Mercator Ljubljana — the city and club where her professional career started.

Now, she will finish that illustrious career at the culmination of the season in Budapest, at the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026, where she first travelled with Brest in the 2020/21 season.

BBH Gloria Bistrita (176)

Five years after Brest's first appearance in Budapest, the French side are back among Europe's top four following one of their most convincing international seasons. Brest topped group B with 11 wins and only three defeats to qualify directly for the quarter-finals. 

After narrowly beating Gloria Bistrita by one goal away in the first-leg quarter-final, Brest produced a dominant performance in front of their fans in the return match to book their ticket to Budapest.

With the final whistle, emotions quickly took over Gros, who never hid what returning to Budapest means for her.

“I was overjoyed. I had a lot of emotions in that moment, and the fact that everything came together in a way that I would finish my career exactly at Brest and return with them to the [EHF] FINAL4 — everything aligned,” says Gros.

“There is no better way to end a career than at the [EHF] FINAL4. Of course, I hope it could also come with one last trophy, but even just qualifying makes me truly very happy.”

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BBH Gloria Bistrita (226)

“The [EHF] FINAL4 is a specific competition. It cannot be compared with anything”

At the end of the season, Gros will retire after an incredible journey. From starting playing handball in Velenje through her formation in Ljubljana to stints at Krim Mercator Ljubljana, Györi AUDI ETO KC, Thüringer HC, Metz Handball, CSKA and Brest, the Slovenian right back earned numerous accolades and trophies along the way.

2024 EHF Champions League winner, EHF Champions League 2020/21 top scorer, Champions League 2017/18 All-Star right back, EHF Excellence Awards 2022/23 right back of the season and steering Slovenia to their first Olympic Games, Gros experienced almost everything handball can offer.

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Now, ahead of her fourth and last EHF FINAL4, and sixth semi-final, a trip down memory lane recalls Gros’ firsts.

“That first final in 2011, it was still played in the old system. And when I remember it now, I was really still just a young girl and everything felt incredible. Everything was wow to me.

“What I remember the most is that first [EHF] FINAL4 with Brest, even though it was during Covid-19 so maybe the experience was not the same as with the fans. But still, that feeling of being in Budapest is truly indescribable,” she says. 

“When I talk to the other players about it, everyone says that the [EHF] FINAL4 is a specific competition. It cannot be compared with anything. Not even with European Championships or World Championships, because you really have the four best teams and the best players in the world there.

“It is really a special experience and special emotions. And because of that, I am really happy that I can experience it one last time. It’s every player's dream to be there.” 

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“We showed during the whole season that we truly deserve this”

Back in 2021, Brest reached the final on their debut EHF FINAL4 appearance, eventually finishing runners-up after losing the trophy game against Vipers Kristiansand. Alongside Gros, only Pauline Coatanea, Pauletta Foppa and Coralie Lassource were part of that squad and are still at the club today, although Foppa and Lassource will not make a comeback this year as both are currently away on maternity leave.

In a way, Brest arrive in Budapest as a team without much final tournament experience, but with confidence built throughout the season and trust in themselves that they can challenge anyone. With Gros having experienced every medal at the EHF FINAL4 — lifting the trophy with Györ after also finishing with silver and bronze — she brings that Budapest experience to the team. 

“There were ups and downs throughout this season, but, somehow, I really think we showed during the whole season that we truly deserve this [EHF] FINAL4. It is true that we do not have much direct [EHF] FINAL4 experience, although neither did we back then. There were only a few players who had been there. 

“We will talk among ourselves about all these things, because it is important that those of us who have been there tell the players that it is really specific. Emotions can overwhelm you.

“But we are not going there only to compete. We really want to do something. Even though we know that maybe on paper we are not the favourites, the youth in our team together with some experienced players like me, Coatanea, Ondono and [Anna] Vyakhireva means we can fight.”

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“Everything is possible in Budapest”

Once again, standing between Brest and another final is Györ — the seven-time champions with 10 EHF FINAL4 participations and the reigning title holders. A club deeply connected with both Gros and Brest head coach Raphaëlle Tervel.

The Slovenian star played for Györ from 2010 to 2012 and again from 2022 to 2024. Tervel also earned the EHF Champions League title with Györ as a player before later working there as assistant coach.

Now, both are chasing one last success with Brest before leaving the club at the end of the season, alongside several other important names, including Anna Vyakhireva, Laura Kanor and Juliette Faure.

“The team will change and because of that, of course, we want to finish it in a beautiful way, to end this era of this team nicely. And, of course, I would also be happy for Raphaëlle — she really put a lot of work into these two years she has been here, and I know how much she wants to win a trophy as a coach as well,” says Gros.

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Györ are also tied to one of Brest's biggest European successes. Back in that historic 2020/21 season, Brest eliminated the Hungarian side in a dramatic semi-final after overtime and penalties.

“Everything is possible in Budapest. If I could sign right now for it to end the same way, I would sign immediately,” says Gros.

“As stressful as those extra times and penalties were, and as much energy as gets lost there, especially for the next day — that ending, that win. I would love for something like that to happen again.”

Playing against Györ in Budapest, Gros knows exactly what awaits Brest in the semi-final.

“Of course, I know and we know what that means. They are the main favourites, and they won the title last season as well, but nobody is unbeatable. We will prepare for them as much as possible.

“That experience and certain things I can bring to the team and tell them, of course I will help as much as I can in every aspect of the game. So, it will really be important that we are all at our top level, every single player. And of course, to have a little bit of sporting luck as well.”

The last dance approaches

Gros admits she still has not fully processed that the end of her career is now only days away.

“I am still not fully aware of it. I think only once I get there and see the crowd again, when I feel that atmosphere again, that unbelievable atmosphere, only then I will realise, okay, now these really are the last two days of my career.

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“When I think about it, emotions take over, but for now I am trying to stay concentrated and not become too emotional before the end, especially because we still also have two matches waiting for us in the French league to secure that title. But this [EHF] FINAL4 will definitely be special for me,” says Gros.

Gros is proud of her path, everything she achieved and all the moments along the way, and has only one way to describe her handball story — a dream come true.

“Even when I was a little girl I could not even dream that I would have such a career. That I would achieve all my dreams, even those I thought would never come true, like being part of the Olympic Games with Slovenia,” concludes Ana Gros.

“I truly have no regrets. Everything I did in my career, I am really very happy that I did, that everything came together like this, that I met all those people. My career really is a dream come true.”

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Photos © BBH - Olivier Stephan; Kolektiff / RK Krim OTP Group Mercator; Torben Andresen; kolektiff images/Anze Malovrh/Uros Hocevar/Jure Erzen

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