Referees for 2025/26 final weekends nominated

The Winamax EHF Finals 2026 will see the EHF European League Men 2025/26 title decided on 30–31 May, with Montpellier Handball, THW Kiel, MT Melsungen and SG Flensburg-Handewitt fighting for the trophy.

Winamax EHF Finals 2026 referee nominations

Semi-finals — Saturday 30 May:

12:30 CEST Montpellier Handball (FRA) vs THW Kiel (GER)

Referees: Tomislav Cindric and Robert Gonzurek (CRO)

15:30 CEST MT Melsungen (GER) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER)

Referees: Denis Bolic and Christoph Hurich (AUT)

Finals — Sunday 31 May:

15:00 CEST 3/4 placement match

Referees: Mihai Marian Pirvu and Radu Mihai Potirniche (ROU)

18:00 CEST final

Referees: Andreu Marin and Ignacio Garcia (ESP)

The Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 is the conclusion of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 in Budapest. Taking place on 6–7 June, the pinnacle event will feature Metz Handball, CSM Bucuresti, Brest Bretagne and Györi Audi ETO KC in the final race for the title.

Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 referee nominations

Semi-finals — Saturday 6 June:

15:00 CEST Metz Handball (FRA) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

Referees: Mads Hansen and Jesper Madsen (DEN)

18:00 CEST Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)

Referees: Tatjana Prastalo and Vesna Balvan (BIH)

Finals — Sunday 7 June:

15:00 CEST 3/4 placement match

Referees: Boris Cipov and Zoran Klus (SVK)

18:00 CEST final

Referees: Vanja Antic and Jelena Jakovljevic (SRB)

The 2025/26 season will culminate in Cologne at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 — the ultimate weekend of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. There, on 13–14 June, SC Magdeburg, Füchse Berlin, Aalborg Håndbold and Barça will contest the trophy.

TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 referee nominations

Semi-finals — Saturday 13 June:

15:00 CEST SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)

Referees : Ivan Pavicevic and Milos Raznatovic (MNE)

18:00 CEST Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Barça (ESP)

Referees: Amar Konjicanin and Dino Konjicanin (BIH)

Finals — Sunday 14 June:

15:00 CEST 3/4 placement match

Referees: Karim Gasmi and Raouf Gasmi (FRA)

18:00 CEST final

Referees: Lars Jorum and Havard Kleven (NOR)