Rematches of the last two Machineseeker EHF Champions League finals will open the action at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026, with the semi-final pairings set through the draw held on Tuesday afternoon in Vienna.

SC Magdeburg will meet Füchse Berlin in an all-German showdown, aiming to continue the quest to defend their title against the side they beat in the 2024/25 final.

Aalborg, hoping to reach their third final since making it to the ultimate stage of the EHF Champions League for the first time in 2021, take on Barça — the side that overthrew the Danish club in both their previous title matches.