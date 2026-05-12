TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 semi-final showdowns set

TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 semi-final showdowns set

12 May 2026, 15:30

Rematches of the last two Machineseeker EHF Champions League finals will open the action at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026, with the semi-final pairings set through the draw held on Tuesday afternoon in Vienna. 

SC Magdeburg will meet Füchse Berlin in an all-German showdown, aiming to continue the quest to defend their title against the side they beat in the 2024/25 final.

Aalborg, hoping to reach their third final since making it to the ultimate stage of the EHF Champions League for the first time in 2021, take on Barça — the side that overthrew the Danish club in both their previous title matches. 

The Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 semi-finals:

  • Semi-final 1: Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Barça (ESP)
  • Semi-final 2: SC Magdeburg (GER) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)

The TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 will take place on 13–14 June, deciding the 33rd trophy in the EHF Champions League Men and 17th title fought for in Cologne. All matches will be played at 15:00 CEST and 18:00 CEST.

On Saturday, the order of semi-finals is not necessarily as listed above, with the times to be confirmed in due course. On Sunday, the final of the EHF Youth Club Trophy Men will get the day in LANXESS arena started, followed by the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 3/4 placement match at 15:00 CEST and the final at 18:00 CEST. 

Magdeburg have won two of the last three titles in the EHF Champions League Men, interrupted by Barça's latest trophy, taken in 2024. Barça are the record champions, having taken the title 11 times. Neither Aalborg nor Berlin have ever claimed the Champions League trophy. 

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