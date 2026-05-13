The 28-year Slovenian left back, who joined Györ from Krim OTP Group Mercator last year, is looking forward to a new experience.

"This is my ninth season in the Champions League, but I will play in the FINAL4 for the first time. I'm really happy to get there. I've heard a lot of talk about it, and now I can't wait to experience it myself," she told eurohandball.com.

"We are happy to reach the EHF FINAL4, which was the objective at the start of the season. We will defend our title in Budapest, and we know what our next goal is, but it will be very tough."

In Budapest, the titleholders from Hungary will compete for the title with the two French sides, Metz Handball and Brest Bretagne Handball, and Romania's CSM Bucuresti.

"This year, all four teams are equal. All of them have performed well throughout the season. Each team have their advantages and disadvantages, and everybody has a chance to win. It's hard to say who the favourites are," Stanko said.