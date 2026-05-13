In the semi-final, Györ will face Brest, and as both sides won their respective groups in the opening stage of the tournament, the left back expects a tough battle.
"We want to reach the final, so we aim to win. But Brest have performed really well this season. They have a lot of individual quality and very experienced players, such as Ana Gros and Anna Vyakhireva. I think that defence will play the most important role, and if we develop our game, we can beat them."
It has not been a perfect season for the team coached by Per Johansson, as they lost two matches in the group phase, against fellow Hungarian team DVSC Schaeffler (31:30) and Denmark's Team Esbjerg (33:28).
However, Györ were dominant in the quarter-final against the Danish team that were their opponents in last season's final, Odense Håndbold, clearly winning both legs: 36:28 and 40:25.
"Overall, it has been a good journey. We had some ups and downs, and we had quite a few injuries, including mine. But we showed character and demonstrated how strong we are, which matters the most. And we put on a really good team performance in both quarter-final games. We knew what we were aiming at, and we prepared very well for the matches," Stanko said.