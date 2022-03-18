“Romania do not know the word patience. But we need to learn it”

The four-time world champions have not made it to the EHF EURO since 1996 and have failed to progress to the IHF World Championship since 2011.

Their hopes to qualify for Poland-Sweden 2023 were dampened Thursday following an eight-goal loss at North Macedonia (30:22) in the first leg of the qualification phase 2.

Yet Romania are still moderately upbeat about their chances, after their opponents ended the game on a 9:2 run, preventing Xavi Pascual’s side from scoring more than twice in the last 15 minutes.

“It is disappointing, we know that, because the gap is big. Yet everything could be turned around in the second leg, we need to hope that we can do better and get a good start in the game. That would help us a lot,” said Romania goalkeeper Ionut Iancu, who finished the game with 11 saves and a 34.3 per cent saving efficiency.