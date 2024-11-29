Even though Czechia led for 56 minutes, it was not enough to get the win as the passionate Romanian fans led their favourites to a late second half comeback, a 29:28 win, and two points.

GROUP B

Romania vs Czechia 29:28 (11:13)

the Czechs held a six-goal lead (5:11) in the 23rd minute, but Romania bounced back and scored six goals to narrow down the difference ahead of the break

Romanian coach Florentin Pera instructed his defence to start individually marking Markéta Jerábková towards the end of the first half as the Czech playmaker was pulling all the strings on the court

the Romanian supporters were in full voice for 60 minutes, as they proudly displayed their banners and flags at the Fönix Arena

Czech goalkeeper Sabrina Novotná made an incredible 20 saves (44 per cent save efficiency) and was deservedly chosen as the Player of the Match, presented by Grundfos

Charlotte Cholevová scored 11 goals and was the match's top scorer, while Romania's left back Bianca Bazaliu scored nine and was their top scorer



Novotná's masterclass not enough to deny Romania

The 24-year-old Sabrina Novotná made three saves in the opening three minutes of the match, announcing herself on the European stage as she frustrated Romania's attack by recording nine saves with a sky-high 47 per cent of save efficiency at the break.

It did not matter what shot came her way, Novotná simply saved them all and when her teammates were running low on energy, she was there to bring them up with her saves.

However, Novotná could not do it all alone as the Romanians displayed iron will to mount a late second half comeback and take their first lead (27:26) in the 56th minute, which ultimately, decided the final outcome as Pera's squad knew how to keep their lead untouched.