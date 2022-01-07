Romania take huge step towards next stage 

The opener of the IHF World Championship 2023 qualification tournament in Cluj-Napoca was on the edge for almost 60 minutes, but in the end the hosts Romania had the upper hand winning with a 33:30 margin in the top match against Israel – just like in the qualification play-offs for the EHF EURO 2018.

The tournament of group 3 is only played with three teams, with Cyprus withdrawing from participation due to Covid-19 cases in their team, all three Cyprus matches will be calculated with a result of 10:0 loss and plus 2 points in favour of the opponent team. The winner and runners-up of the tournament will proceed to the next stage of qualification, which is played in March.

Romania and Israel still face Moldova on Saturday and Sunday.

GROUP 3

Romania vs Israel 33:30 (18:18)

The first half was fully equal, no team managed to forge ahead, the biggest gap was two goals and the lead changed hands five times. Romania had the better start; Israel took their first lead with 11:10.

After the equal half-time score, Romania did not let the lead slip from their hands after the score line read 24:23.

But nothing was decided until the 58th minute, when the Romanian goalkeeper Ionut Ciprian Iancu scored into the empty goal for the first three-goals gap at 32:29.

Romanian top scorer was Demis Grigoras with eight goals; Yoav Lumbroso netted nine times for Israel.

The tournament continues with these matches:



Israel vs Moldova

Saturday 8 January, 14:00 CET



Moldova vs Romania

Sunday 9 January, 17:00 CET

(all matches in Cluj-Napoca, Romania)

Group 1 will continue with round 4 on Saturday.