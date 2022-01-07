4096 2730 Max
World Championship

Romania take huge step towards next stage 

EHF / Björn Pazen07 January 2022, 19:00

The opener of the IHF World Championship 2023 qualification tournament in Cluj-Napoca was on the edge for almost 60 minutes, but in the end the hosts Romania had the upper hand winning with a 33:30 margin in the top match against Israel – just like in the qualification play-offs for the EHF EURO 2018.  

The tournament of group 3 is only played with three teams, with Cyprus withdrawing from participation due to Covid-19 cases in their team, all three Cyprus matches will be calculated with a result of 10:0 loss and plus 2 points in favour of the opponent team. The winner and runners-up of the tournament will proceed to the next stage of qualification, which is played in March.  

Romania and Israel still face Moldova on Saturday and Sunday.  

GROUP 3
Romania vs Israel 33:30 (18:18) 

  • The first half was fully equal, no team managed to forge ahead, the biggest gap was two goals and the lead changed hands five times. Romania had the better start; Israel took their first lead with 11:10. 
  • After the equal half-time score, Romania did not let the lead slip from their hands after the score line read 24:23.  
  • But nothing was decided until the 58th minute, when the Romanian goalkeeper Ionut Ciprian Iancu scored into the empty goal for the first three-goals gap at 32:29. 
  • Romanian top scorer was Demis Grigoras with eight goals; Yoav Lumbroso netted nine times for Israel.  

The tournament continues with these matches:

Israel vs Moldova
Saturday 8 January, 14:00 CET

Moldova vs Romania
Sunday 9 January, 17:00 CET

(all matches in Cluj-Napoca, Romania) 

Group 1 will continue with round 4 on Saturday.  

4096 2730 Max (1)
4096 2730 Max (2)
4096 2730 Max (3)
4096 2730 Max (4)
4096 2730 Max (5)
4096 2730 Max (6)
4096 2731 Max (1)
4096 2731 Max
20220107 Spain Main
Previous Article Digitalisation opens new era for handball

Latest news

More News