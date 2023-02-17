With just two rounds of group phase fixtures remaining, it is crunch time for many of the teams still looking to guarantee their progress from the groups.

That is very much the case for the two sides who will battle it out in Match of the Week for round 13.

Danish visitors GOG sit fourth in group B on 13 points, with a place in the play-offs assured. Three behind both SC Magdeburg and Telekom Veszprem, they still have a chance of qualifying straight for the quarter-finals, but will need a point at the very least to keep those hopes alive.

One place and two points behind are Dinamo, who will instead be looking over their shoulders. They need just a point from their final two matches to secure a play-off spot, but they will want to get the job done as soon as possible to avoid a nervy final round.

The two sides played out a thrilling 38:38 draw in round 2 and there is no reason to believe we will not have similar excitement once more.

Live on EHFTV with English commentary, plus plenty of engagement across our social media channels, the match takes place at 18:45 (CET) next Thursday.