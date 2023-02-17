Lancz is ready for the next challenge against Nantes

Although they were not favourites in the third qualification round facing SCM Gloria Buzau, M’óvár - as the locals call the city - managed to advance by just one goal on aggregate to group B where they were considered to be dark horses to reach the quarter-finals.

History may repeat itself as in the previous season, when the squad led by the experienced coach János Gyurka, a 297-time former Hungarian international, only missed the best eight by having worse head-to-head results against another French outfit, ES Besancon Feminin. This Sunday, with a victory Mosonmagyaróvári would achieve the club’s biggest international success.

One of the reasons that the team is still in the race is Barbora Lancz, the right back who has scored 29 goals in the group so far which puts her sixth on the top scorers list in the competition. What stands out even more is her jaw-dropping efficiency in scoring as she turns 82.9 per cent of her shots into goals.

“For young players it is usually very hard to evolve quickly to the next level and be ready for whatever comes in the way.” the Slovakian says about her current season. “I think I managed to step up on both sides of the court. Although I am very happy every time I net, it gives even greater pleasure when I make a crucial pass, an assist that leads to a goal. Each situation requires something different and I try to play accordingly.”

The sides met in France a little more than a month ago in the second round of the group stage and the 2021 champions had a confident win, 36:29. Since then both units have gathered the same amount of points and with a triumph, the Hungarian organisation will advance.

“As we knew from the beginning that our group is the toughest one, it helped us to use it as an extra motivation to fight even harder, to show the world what we are capable of. I think we stepped over our difficulties as a team and now we can achieve something great.” says Lancz.

“On Sunday I am sure that our amazing fans will help a lot in our hall on the other hand the key will be our biggest strength, teamwork. We will give everything to make our dreams come true. We may need some luck as well as the endgames did not come out sometimes in our favour.”

In Nantes, despite the thirteen-goal loss, Lancz had a great match as she scored ten-times.

“The star aligned for me that day and they did not find the rhythm to stop me in attacking, however it is bittersweet as we came home with zero points. It is time to strike back” adds the back.

Mosonmagyaróvár gathered all of their points against the Norwegian side Fana as they beat them back-to-back, while Nantes have been strong at home and kept four points in France, only Herning-Ikast managed to steal the win from there. Both clubs are in fourth position in their respective domestic championships and both of them have great numbers in attack.

“Our secret is the chemistry among the players and coaches. At home in front of our spectators we can surprise anybody as we did it multiple times in this season already. However, each of us likes to see the result of our hard work and in sports you will not reach new heights without goals.”

While Nantes is pointless in fixtures away from home, the French side is in the better position before the final round as they beat Mosonmagyaróvár earlier.

“For the re-match which is also a mini-final for us to qualify Nantes will be well prepared. How good will I be this time? I do not know yet but one thing is sure, I will do everything in my power to help our team, to win and advance.”