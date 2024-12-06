Romanian youth too strong for Sweden
The start of the main round at the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 was less than ideal for Romania, who were still on zero points after losing to France in the first match. But the young squad proved they belong in this stage of the competition and controlled the match against Sweden from start to finish, clinching a crucial 25:23 win.
It was a very bad start from us, we were very passive in the first 15 minutes in our game and made a lot of technical faults and Romania came with a lot of power and belief that that could beat us today. We were six goals down in the first half, and one of the worst halves that we have played especially in attack during my five years as Sweden's coach. Then, we were too fragile in the second half as we had enough chances to equalise and win the game.
We had some players in the second half who were tired and had some physical problems, but we had team spirit and that was a key for our team. We didn't give up, we were calm and we played like a team. Not one player won the game, but a team won the game and we like to play like a family.